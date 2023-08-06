Gallery: Dozens of fans dress as their favourite superheroes at Fraserburgh Comic Con event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Dozens of fans dress as their favourite superheroes at Fraserburgh Comic Con event

Comic book and superhero fans were in their element at the Comic Con event at Cheers Bar and Cafe in Fraserburgh.

CR0044254, Loretta Hood, Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh hosted a Comic Con event called Broch-Con at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern. Sunday, August 6th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh hosted a Comic Con event called Broch-Con at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Shanay Taylor

Fraserburgh held its first ever Comic Con event with dozens of fans in attendance, including a superhero or two.

Fans got the chance to indulge their passion for comic books, superheroes and video games, as they stepped inside Fraserburgh’s Comic Con event.

Many got dressed up for the occasion, as they had the chance to go as their favourite superhero and “strut their stuff” down the Cosplay Walkway.

A gaming zone, kids corner, competitions and photo opportunities were just a slice of the activities taking place at today’s Comic Con event.

Held at Cheers Bar and Cafe, the event hosted a number of local businesses and traders.

Several local businesses were quick to lend a hand for the event as the Owner of Cheers donated the venue, so that all of the money raised can be given to charity.

One of the organisers, Ainsley Dyga, 51, previously told the Press & Journal she had always dreamed of taking the event to Fraserburgh.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.

CR0044254, Loretta Hood, Fraserburgh.<br />Fraserburgh hosted a Comic Con event called Broch-Con at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern.<br />Sunday, August 6th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of Callie Carvery, 6 at Fraserburgh Comic Con event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of Callie Carvery, 6 at Fraserburgh Comic Con event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh Comic Con event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of Kobe Duncan, 5. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Fraserburgh hosted a Comic Con event called Broch-Con at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Plenty Star Wars fans were at the Comic Con. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The event was a hit with fans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was a fun-filled day for all. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
hosted a Comic Con event called Broch-Con at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern.
Fraserburgh hosted a Comic Con event called Broch-Con at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ghostbusters equipment. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
CR0044254, Loretta Hood, Fraserburgh.Fraserburgh hosted a Comic Con event called Broch-Con at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern. Sunday, August 6th, 2023, Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Who you gonna call? Ghostbusters. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Heidi, 5, and brother Theo Sousa, 4. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
It was Fraserburgh’s first Comic Con event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Many fans dressed as their favourite superheroes. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Dozens of people attended the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The event took place at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Local traders helped to make the event a success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Comic Con memorabilia was on offer to buy at the event. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Picture of Ryan Strathdee, 5 holding his favourite toys. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Smiles all round. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
The event was branded a success. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

