What's On Gallery: Dozens of fans dress as their favourite superheroes at Fraserburgh Comic Con event Comic book and superhero fans were in their element at the Comic Con event at Cheers Bar and Cafe in Fraserburgh. Fraserburgh hosted a Comic Con event called Broch-Con at Cheers Cafe, Bar and Tavern. By Shanay Taylor Fraserburgh held its first ever Comic Con event with dozens of fans in attendance, including a superhero or two. Fans got the chance to indulge their passion for comic books, superheroes and video games, as they stepped inside Fraserburgh's Comic Con event. Many got dressed up for the occasion, as they had the chance to go as their favourite superhero and "strut their stuff" down the Cosplay Walkway. A gaming zone, kids corner, competitions and photo opportunities were just a slice of the activities taking place at today's Comic Con event. Held at Cheers Bar and Cafe, the event hosted a number of local businesses and traders. Several local businesses were quick to lend a hand for the event as the Owner of Cheers donated the venue, so that all of the money raised can be given to charity. One of the organisers, Ainsley Dyga, 51, previously told the Press & Journal she had always dreamed of taking the event to Fraserburgh. Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments.