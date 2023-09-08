Tarland Food and Music Festival returns celebrating its 10th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tarland Food and Music Festival returns celebrating its 10th anniversary

The festival in the small Aberdeenshire village attracts thousands of food and music lovers each year.

By Ross Hempseed
Tarland Food and Music Festival
Talisk performing at a previous Tarland Food and Music Festival in 2019. Image: Tarland Food and Music Festival

The Tarland Food and Music Festival returns later this month with a stacked programme celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The festival offers an exciting and wide variety of music and food events dotted around the small Aberdeenshire village of Tarland.

Now in its 10th year, the festival provides a welcome boost to the small village’s local economy, with thousands expected to turn out on the weekend of September 22.

A concert will be held on Saturday, headlined by the award-winning Scottish quartet – RURA.

Rura performing ar Tarland Food and Music Festival.
Rura, a Scottish folk band who will headline the second night of the Tarland Food and Music Festival. Image: Tarland Food and Music Festival.

A group which takes Scottish folk music and gives it a 21st-century twist, crowds will be impressed with the cohesive sounds from the fiddle, Highland pipes, flute, guitar, keyboards and bodhrán.

Also included in the line-up is the John McCusker Band, who will headline the Friday night, supported by Aberdeen-based group, The Paddy Buchanan Band.

In addition to incredible music, the Tarland Food Market will offer visitors a wide range of locally sourced produce on Saturday.

Tarland festival returns with stacked programme

Tarland’s busy social hub, Tarland Tearooms, will also be transformed into a French restaurant for Friday and Saturday evening dining.

The Cromar Community Food Waste Group will combine kids’ activities and entertainment alongside their food surplus pop-up pantry.

Also returning to the festival are two popular walking routes, with fiddler Paul Anderson leading his musical tour around the Howe of Cromar.

Peter Craig from the Cromar History Group will provide insights from the 28 years of the group’s publication – Echoes From Cromar’s Past.

The festival will close on Sunday with a concert in the MacRobert Hall by
acclaimed Tarland musician and composer Dr Paul Anderson.

Conversation