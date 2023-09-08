Tarland Food and Music Festival returns celebrating its 10th anniversary

The Tarland Food and Music Festival returns later this month with a stacked programme celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The festival offers an exciting and wide variety of music and food events dotted around the small Aberdeenshire village of Tarland.

Now in its 10th year, the festival provides a welcome boost to the small village’s local economy, with thousands expected to turn out on the weekend of September 22.

A concert will be held on Saturday, headlined by the award-winning Scottish quartet – RURA.

A group which takes Scottish folk music and gives it a 21st-century twist, crowds will be impressed with the cohesive sounds from the fiddle, Highland pipes, flute, guitar, keyboards and bodhrán.

Also included in the line-up is the John McCusker Band, who will headline the Friday night, supported by Aberdeen-based group, The Paddy Buchanan Band.

In addition to incredible music, the Tarland Food Market will offer visitors a wide range of locally sourced produce on Saturday.

Tarland festival returns with stacked programme

Tarland’s busy social hub, Tarland Tearooms, will also be transformed into a French restaurant for Friday and Saturday evening dining.

The Cromar Community Food Waste Group will combine kids’ activities and entertainment alongside their food surplus pop-up pantry.

Also returning to the festival are two popular walking routes, with fiddler Paul Anderson leading his musical tour around the Howe of Cromar.

Peter Craig from the Cromar History Group will provide insights from the 28 years of the group’s publication – Echoes From Cromar’s Past.

The festival will close on Sunday with a concert in the MacRobert Hall by

acclaimed Tarland musician and composer Dr Paul Anderson.