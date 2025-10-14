11 pumpkin patches and events to visit across the north and north-east

Find the perfect pumpkin for you and your family at one of several exciting pumpkin patches dotted around the Highlands and Grampian.

Jamieson’s Farm Shop, Kincorth

Jamieson’s pumpkin patch returns for its 4th year and has thousands of pumpkins to choose from in all different colours, shapes and sizes.

Also open to customers is north-east Scotland’s first ever “Neep Patch”.

New for 2025 at Jamieson’s is the carving station, potion making, broomstick flying and colouring station.

Tickets are one per car/family (not per person) and gives you 90 minutes access to all the outdoor and indoor activities. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Ranna Pumpkin Picking, Tarland

Based out of a family-friendly farm near Tarland, families are invited to pick their own pumpkin.

The farm is working alongside the Pumpkin Ranch, Inverurie, who have grown our pumpkins from seed on their farm in Old Meldrum.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

Loch-Hills Pumpkin Patch, Ellon

Ellon’s only pumpkin patch welcomed many family’s across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire in 2024.

Back for a second year, the Pumpkin Patch will open every weekend and everyday throughout October school holiday week.

The patch is covered in weatherproof poly tunnels.

One ticket admits four people and includes one small pumpkin. Each session is two hours, which will allow you time to explore the festive fall area and create special memories. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Loch Ness Pumpkins, Inverness

As one of the first Highland Pumpkin Picking Patches, Loch Ness Pumpkins has returned once again.

Visitors are welcome to explore the farmland and stunning countryside whilst searching for the perfect pumpkin to take home with them.

The patch is open between October 17-26. Tickets will be available via their website.

Westerton Farmers, Laurencekirk

The family-owned Westerton Farmers has been in operation across four generations.

This year, they have organised for pumpkin picking and an array of activities to get visitors into the Halloween spirit.

Throughout October, visitors will be able to explore the farm; take part in the big bale maze and bale mountain in the field; the indoor mini maze; the pedal tractor pit; learn all about the working tractors as well as enjoy other farm-themed games; and pick their own pumpkins.

Tickets are available via their website.

Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm

For more than 40 years, people across the north and north-east have been visiting Wester Hardmuir Fruit Farm to pick their own, or purchase ready picked, soft fruits.

As Halloween approaches, families are welcome to drop by the farm’s pumpkin patch which is open every day free of charge – booking is not needed.

Families can enjoy refreshments, a bouncy castle, pizza and face painting over the weekend too, so why not add this spot to the itinerary.

The Pumpkin Ranch, Inverurie

Inverurie’s popular Pumpkin Ranch has planted 25,000 pumpkin seeds this year in preparation for their big event.

Opening times are: October 11-26. Weekdays we will be open 10am -5pm (last entry at 4pm) and weekends will be 9.00-5.30pm (last entry 4.30pm).

Tickets allow for visitors to spend up to an hour at the pumpkin ranch. There is limited availability now so to check dates and book go to Eventbrite.

The Fairy Woods, Fedderate

Visit the Fairy Woods to find the perfect pumpkin for you and your family to take home.

The two-hour session includes Fairy Finding, orienteering, the pumpkin patch and campfire snacks.

Youngsters will receive their own pumpkin, a goody bag and snacks.

Tickets are available via their website.

The Cawdor Patch

Situated between Nairn and Inverness, The Cawdor Patch 2025 offers acres of farmland for families to explore.

Visitors can also enjoy cakes, their infamous sausage rolls, warming soups, and fresh bacon baps as well as hot chocolate.

For young children there is the Play Patch with bale mountains, straw pits, trampolines, balance beams, slides and trailers.

Tickets are available via Eventbrite.

Crathes Castle

Join in with the Halloween fun at Crathes Castle on the weekend October 24-26.

Visitors are encouraged to come along in fancy dress and bust out their best dance moves before trick or treating around the castle’s houses.

Afterwards, head out to the pumpkin patch and listen to tales from the local witch.

Mains of Glassaugh Vegetables Pumpkin Weekend

Get lost in the Halloween maze and leave with a pumpkin ready to be carved and decorated.

The event held on October 25 also features a BBQ and refreshments to keep visitors going throughout the day, and prizes will be offered to the best pumpkin carver – send photos to their Facebook page for a chance to win.

Book your spot now.