5 things to do this weekend: Bay City Rollers in Aberdeen and Inverness candlelit concert

Shang-a-lang with the Bay City Rollers this weekend.

Shang-a-lang with the Bay City Rollers. Image: Gemma Laming
Shang-a-lang with the Bay City Rollers. Image: Gemma Laming
By Jenna Scott

There’s still plenty room for festive fun this weekend!

Eyes down for a full house at Bouncing Bingo

Markers at the ready!

Bouncing Bingo returns to the Beach Ballroom this Saturday (DEC 23) with a packed itinerary.

The evening consists of live entertainment, including dancing and singing, confetti cannons, fun party games and loads of cash prizes to be won.

It’s a fine excuse to get out and treat yourself before Christmas, or maybe even buy some last minute gifts for friends and loved ones.

Either way, Bouncing Bingo is unmissable!

Shang-a-lang with the Bay City Rollers gang

The renowned Scottish rockers are hitting Aberdeen’s OGV Podium with last remaining original roller Stuart ‘Woody’ Wood this Saturday (DEC 23).

Woody is joining his fellow musicians ahead of the band’s 50th anniversary next year.

They have embarked on a UK tour throughout December, released a Christmas EP and have teased the making of an upcoming album as well as a new book and additional gigs – fans won’t be saying Bye Bye Baby to these Scottish sensations anytime soon.

 Tickets are available on their website.

The Bay City Rollers are back. Image Image: Gemma Laming.

Get into the festive spirit at home with baking and decorative activities

Christmas can often be a hectic time for many, so why not take the weekend to relax and try out some home-based activities with the family.

Pop along to the local supermarket for ingredients to make your own festive treats from scratch – gingerbread goes down a treat!

Maybe turn the afternoon into a family-friendly competition to see who can come up with the most imaginative creation.

It’s a perfect way to kick off the holidays before the festivities take hold on Monday.

Make your own festive snacks. Image: Shutterstock.

An Over-65s free lunch on Christmas Eve

It’s hard to deny the temptation of a free lunch, but thankfully Munlochy residents won’t want to turn down The Allangrange’s generous offer.

Over 65’s are invited to enjoy soup and a sandwich on Christmas Eve and socialise with friends, old and new.

The event runs from 12pm – 4pm on a first-come, first-served basis – no pre-booking is required.

Sing along to the Carols by Candlelight

Spend Christmas Eve enjoying traditional Christmas carols with the family at the Trinity Church ahead of the big day.

The service itself, hosted by the Inverness Christian Fellowship, will begin at 6pm before concluding at 7pm, but seasonal refreshments will be made available at 5.30pm for all to enjoy.

Carols by Candlelight is free to attend as all are welcome to spread Christmas cheer.

Enjoy an evening of carol singing. Image: Shutterstock.

