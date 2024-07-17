Go with the flow: artist sheds light on a woman’s menstrual cycle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Go with the flow: artist sheds light on a woman’s menstrual cycle

Aussie Lucy Peach shows audiences the greatest life hack of all.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Lucy Peach uses folk songs to share her empowering message on menstruation.
Lucy Peach uses folk songs to share her empowering message on menstruation.

My Greatest Period Ever has people talking about the menstrual cycle while helping women channel their energies throughout the month.

Are you a woman who dreads ‘that time of the month’? Or perhaps you are a man who knows nothing about periods? Then here’s a show you simply cannot miss.

Aberdeen Performing Arts is bringing in Australian performer Lucy Peach to put on her show, My Greatest Period Ever at the end of this month.

Stuart Mitchell, marketing executive at Aberdeen Performing Arts says: “Lucy has put together a show that educates people about periods. It breaks down taboos and makes people look at something that they would not necessarily think too much about. It is something that both educates and entertains.

“It’s a mix of comedy and music. Lucy’s husband, Richard is part of it, doing live illustrations to bring it all together.

“The point of the show is to normalise these conversations. Some people will look at it and think that it is designed as a show for a woman. But it is a show that talks to everyone and aims to break down societal taboos about what we are comfortable speaking about.”

My Greatest Period Ever

Lucy Peach performs a cartwheel against a rainbow background
Lucy Peach’s show breaks down taboos and educates people about periods.

Lucy is a folk singer and performing artist who knows exactly what she’s talking about. That’s because she has worked as a human biology teacher and sexual health educator. She draws on her wealth of knowledge and experience to share enlightening insights into the four hormonal phases of the menstrual cycle.

She compares each phase with a different season (i.e. winter, spring, summer and autumn). This helps everyone, especially women, understand how to harness the incredible power of the period and treat it like an inner compass.

Lucy’s empowering message has reached tens of thousands across the world thanks to her TEDx talks online.

She also wrote the bestselling book, Period Queen, mixing her transformative ideas with compassion and humour.

She says: “Look, we’ve heard Scotland is the greatest country in the world for periods and so we’re bloody excited to be trading an Australian winter for a Scottish summer. We are absolutely thrilled to be having our Greatest Aberdeen Period Ever!

“This show has sold out audiences around Australia for eight years and we love sharing it. Nothing to be scared of, no actual blood, just capes and a joyous tour through the menstrual cycle that everyone’s invited to join.

“I’m talking all genders and ages and I’ll be disappointed if there aren’t some old blokes having their first period with us. Not many people realise that men have a 24 hour cycle and women have a 28ish day cycle and that you can use them for greatness! I’ve made a song and dance about it and my husband animates live as the only known menstrual doodler in the universe.

“Wind power, solar power, we think it’s time for menstrual power. People are the best when they get together and have a laugh and we can’t wait to shake up your wee town!”

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ inaugural International Season

My Greatest Period Ever is part of Aberdeen Performing Arts’ inaugural International Season. This new initiative is designed to expose local audiences to international shows that have never been seen in Aberdeen before.

This season will showcase fresh talent and productions while opening the eyes of local theatregoers to different cultures and traditions.

It’s perfect for families since Aberdeen Performing Arts made sure that the featured shows are suitable for all ages.

And because the International Season comes around the time of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, artists can stay longer in Scotland to take advantage of more opportunities to reach out to new spectators.

Exclusive offer from Aberdeen Performing Arts

Lucy Peach lies down on a sandy beach above the title of her show, My Greatest Period Ever
Don’t miss My Greatest Period Ever at the Lemon Tree on July 29 and 30!

My Greatest Period Ever will be staged at the Lemon Tree on Monday July 29 and Tuesday July 30. Each ticket costs £12.

But you can make a night of it by seeing Trygve Wakenshaw’s Silly Little Things back-to-back on the same evening! Avail Aberdeen Performing Arts’ exclusive offer and pay only £18 to get tickets to both shows.

Book your seats now and enjoy an unforgettable night of award-winning entertainment.

