Go with the flow: artist sheds light on a woman’s menstrual cycle

My Greatest Period Ever has people talking about the menstrual cycle while helping women channel their energies throughout the month.

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

Are you a woman who dreads ‘that time of the month’? Or perhaps you are a man who knows nothing about periods? Then here’s a show you simply cannot miss.

Aberdeen Performing Arts is bringing in Australian performer Lucy Peach to put on her show, My Greatest Period Ever at the end of this month.

Stuart Mitchell, marketing executive at Aberdeen Performing Arts says: “Lucy has put together a show that educates people about periods. It breaks down taboos and makes people look at something that they would not necessarily think too much about. It is something that both educates and entertains.

“It’s a mix of comedy and music. Lucy’s husband, Richard is part of it, doing live illustrations to bring it all together.

“The point of the show is to normalise these conversations. Some people will look at it and think that it is designed as a show for a woman. But it is a show that talks to everyone and aims to break down societal taboos about what we are comfortable speaking about.”

My Greatest Period Ever

Lucy is a folk singer and performing artist who knows exactly what she’s talking about. That’s because she has worked as a human biology teacher and sexual health educator. She draws on her wealth of knowledge and experience to share enlightening insights into the four hormonal phases of the menstrual cycle.

She compares each phase with a different season (i.e. winter, spring, summer and autumn). This helps everyone, especially women, understand how to harness the incredible power of the period and treat it like an inner compass.

Lucy’s empowering message has reached tens of thousands across the world thanks to her TEDx talks online.

She also wrote the bestselling book, Period Queen, mixing her transformative ideas with compassion and humour.

She says: “Look, we’ve heard Scotland is the greatest country in the world for periods and so we’re bloody excited to be trading an Australian winter for a Scottish summer. We are absolutely thrilled to be having our Greatest Aberdeen Period Ever!

“This show has sold out audiences around Australia for eight years and we love sharing it. Nothing to be scared of, no actual blood, just capes and a joyous tour through the menstrual cycle that everyone’s invited to join.

“I’m talking all genders and ages and I’ll be disappointed if there aren’t some old blokes having their first period with us. Not many people realise that men have a 24 hour cycle and women have a 28ish day cycle and that you can use them for greatness! I’ve made a song and dance about it and my husband animates live as the only known menstrual doodler in the universe.

“Wind power, solar power, we think it’s time for menstrual power. People are the best when they get together and have a laugh and we can’t wait to shake up your wee town!”

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ inaugural International Season

My Greatest Period Ever is part of Aberdeen Performing Arts’ inaugural International Season. This new initiative is designed to expose local audiences to international shows that have never been seen in Aberdeen before.

This season will showcase fresh talent and productions while opening the eyes of local theatregoers to different cultures and traditions.

It’s perfect for families since Aberdeen Performing Arts made sure that the featured shows are suitable for all ages.

And because the International Season comes around the time of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, artists can stay longer in Scotland to take advantage of more opportunities to reach out to new spectators.

Exclusive offer from Aberdeen Performing Arts

My Greatest Period Ever will be staged at the Lemon Tree on Monday July 29 and Tuesday July 30. Each ticket costs £12.

But you can make a night of it by seeing Trygve Wakenshaw’s Silly Little Things back-to-back on the same evening! Avail Aberdeen Performing Arts’ exclusive offer and pay only £18 to get tickets to both shows.

Book your seats now and enjoy an unforgettable night of award-winning entertainment.