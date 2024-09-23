Aberdeen in the autumn: Get our free guide to a great day out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen in the autumn: Get our free guide to a great day out

Everything you need to know about tours, attractions and activities in the Granite City.

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire
Aberdeen city landscape view
The autumnal colours make this perhaps the best time of the year to explore Aberdeen.

Looking for activities in Aberdeen this autumn? Grab a copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it supplement to help you plan unforgettable days out!

With those beautiful autumnal colours burnishing the city in red, gold and orange, there’s never a better time to get out and make the most of what Aberdeen has to offer.

Living in the north-east of Scotland, we are lucky to have so much on our doorsteps.

And with this handy supplement you’ll find something for everyone in the city.

We’ve got active adventures for the thrillseekers out there, great ways to tour the city, tips for having an amazing night out and a rundown of some of the best shows and attractions to visit. We’ve also got first-hand accounts from locals of just what they love about this great city of ours and their favourite things to do.

It really is the perfect guide to how to Make a day of it in Aberdeen.

In case you missed the supplement when it came out in newsstands, don’t worry. You can download a copy to save to your phone or tablet. Let it be your guide within easy reach whenever and wherever you decide to go for a day out in the Granite City.

Download your free digital copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it supplement.

Share your fun activities in Aberdeen with friends and family

After experiencing the best of Aberdeen, there’s nothing better than to tell your memorable stories to your family and friends. Why not share them on social media as well? Use the hashtag #makeadayofit and find similar posts online.

Sharing is a great way to relive those unforgettable moments you’ve had and to inspire others to go out on their own adventures in the city. It will also fuel your own adventures as you find out about other places to visit in Aberdeen.

The Make a day of it campaign

VisitAberdeenshire is urging locals to extend their visits to the city beyond a shopping trip or grabbing lunch. There’s so much to see and do that you can be out and about enjoying a whole day.

As the lead tourism organisation for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, VisitAberdeenshire has all the insider information you need for the perfect day out, whether you’re with a group of family and friends or flying solo.

Learn more about Make a day of it! Check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

Win £100 Aberdeen gift card!

How would you like to win a £100 Aberdeen gift card to spend on anything from fine dining and shopping sprees to the best coffee hot spots or exploring the city’s attractions?

VisitAberdeenshire has five £100 Aberdeen gift cards to give away, and to win one, you just need to enter the prize draw online.

The prize draw will close on 11:59pm on October 11 2024 and the winner will be contacted by 5pm on October 18.

Good luck!





