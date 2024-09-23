Aberdeen in the autumn: Get our free guide to a great day out

Looking for activities in Aberdeen this autumn? Grab a copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it supplement to help you plan unforgettable days out!

About partnership content Some Press and Journal online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels. This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

With those beautiful autumnal colours burnishing the city in red, gold and orange, there’s never a better time to get out and make the most of what Aberdeen has to offer.

Living in the north-east of Scotland, we are lucky to have so much on our doorsteps.

And with this handy supplement you’ll find something for everyone in the city.

We’ve got active adventures for the thrillseekers out there, great ways to tour the city, tips for having an amazing night out and a rundown of some of the best shows and attractions to visit. We’ve also got first-hand accounts from locals of just what they love about this great city of ours and their favourite things to do.

It really is the perfect guide to how to Make a day of it in Aberdeen.

In case you missed the supplement when it came out in newsstands, don’t worry. You can download a copy to save to your phone or tablet. Let it be your guide within easy reach whenever and wherever you decide to go for a day out in the Granite City.

Download your free digital copy of VisitAberdeenshire’s Make a day of it supplement.

Share your fun activities in Aberdeen with friends and family

After experiencing the best of Aberdeen, there’s nothing better than to tell your memorable stories to your family and friends. Why not share them on social media as well? Use the hashtag #makeadayofit and find similar posts online.

Sharing is a great way to relive those unforgettable moments you’ve had and to inspire others to go out on their own adventures in the city. It will also fuel your own adventures as you find out about other places to visit in Aberdeen.

The Make a day of it campaign

VisitAberdeenshire is urging locals to extend their visits to the city beyond a shopping trip or grabbing lunch. There’s so much to see and do that you can be out and about enjoying a whole day.

As the lead tourism organisation for Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, VisitAberdeenshire has all the insider information you need for the perfect day out, whether you’re with a group of family and friends or flying solo.

Learn more about Make a day of it! Check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

Win £100 Aberdeen gift card!

How would you like to win a £100 Aberdeen gift card to spend on anything from fine dining and shopping sprees to the best coffee hot spots or exploring the city’s attractions?

VisitAberdeenshire has five £100 Aberdeen gift cards to give away, and to win one, you just need to enter the prize draw online.

The prize draw will close on 11:59pm on October 11 2024 and the winner will be contacted by 5pm on October 18.

Good luck!