Get the family fun rollin’ this Easter!

Need inspiration for fun things to do during the Easter holidays? Look no further. From bouncing and biking to baffling escape rooms and Aberdeen’s best museums, there’s a wealth of great attractions to keep everyone entertained.

Get out and about these Easter holidays and fill your days with fun and laughter. These top attractions are a perfect choice for a great Easter activities in and around Aberdeen with the family.

1. AirHop Aberdeen

Big upgrades, bigger thrills – AirHop Aberdeen is bouncing into spring with a fresh new look and epic new attractions! Get ready to slide, soar, and land with a smile on Scotland’s first AirSlides. Challenge your crew to AeroStrike, the ultimate interactive cage ball game, or take on Airena, a high-energy multi-sports pitch.

Augmented reality trampolines bring a techy twist to the fun, while fan-favourite soft play and Clip and Climb still deliver the excitement you love. With sessions for all ages, AirHop Aberdeen is the place to jump, play, and make memories – one giant leap at a time!

But wait – Easter’s about to get even hoppier! From 29th March to 27th April, join the family-friendly Easter Hunt and help DJ Bunny track down their lost items. For just £3.50, complete your activity card and hop away with an egg-citing prize!

Little bouncers can also enjoy AirHop’s first-ever Easter Fest during special Toddler Takeover sessions (18-21 April, 9-10am), packed with festive fun – meet the Easter Bunny, get creative with arts & crafts, and sip on FREE hot chocolate. It’s an Easter adventure you won’t want to miss!

Book your session and join all the fun at AirHop this easter!

2. Aberdeen Science Centre

The usual kids’ rules of look but don’t touch, keep quiet and don’t eat too many sweeties don’t apply at Aberdeen Science Centre this Easter!

Visitors are encouraged to get hands-on as they explore two floors of fun and interactive exhibits, learning about space, energy, the human body and lots more.

Plus, just like your favourite pick ‘n’ mix, ASC’s extra STEM Celebration activities will offer a little bit of everything – from the marvels of technology and engineering to the magic of maths and science.

The team are bringing back some crowd favourite activities, so whether you’re into stop-motion animation, science experiments or playing with robots, you’re in for a treat.

And for all the young detectives out there, the ASC Crime Lab is back. Help solve a mystery by lifting fingerprints, examining ink and analysing soil samples to crack the case.

Don’t miss the STEM Celebration fun this Easter school holidays!

3. Velohub

This Easter, explore Aberdeen like never before with Velohub—your go-to destination for bike rentals and sales! Whether you’re looking for a fun family outing, a scenic coastal ride, or an eco-friendly way to see the city, it’s got the perfect bike for you.

Rent. Ride. Explore. From city trekkers to high-performance bikes, Velohub offer top-quality rentals and expert-guided tours to make your day extra special.

Thinking of getting your own bike? Check out Velohub’s bike sales for amazing deals this season.

Located at Transition Extreme, Aberdeen City Beach, pay the team a visit and kickstart your Easter adventure today!

Book now and ride into spring with Velohub .

4. The Gordon Highlanders Museum

The Gordon Highlanders Museum was named Best Visitor Attraction 2024 at The Aberdeen City & Shire Thistle Awards. So why not visit this Easter and enjoy the beautiful gardens as the flowers begin to blossom in Aberdeen’s West End?

Learn about one of Scotland’s most famous Highland infantry regiments through the many engaging stories of courage and community; explore the gardens and award winning First World War replica trench; marvel at the interior of one of Aberdeen’s finest historic buildings; and enjoy a fine piece in the relaxing surroundings of the Garden Café.

Whether you choose a guided tour by one of our knowledgeable volunteer guides or an audio guide in one of nine available languages, you will enjoy a great family day with something for all ages.

Learn more about The Gordon Highlanders Museum and plan your visit.

5. The Vault Escape Rooms

The Vault Aberdeen located inside the OGV taproom is the ideal destination for a thrilling escape room experience this Easter holiday. With its unique and immersive themes, it’s perfect for families, friends and teams looking for an exciting challenge.

Try Cluedo: Murder of a Millionaire, where players must solve a high-stakes murder mystery, or take on Resurrectionist, a dark and eerie adventure set in the world of 19th-century grave robbers. Both rooms offer intricate puzzles, suspenseful storytelling, and an unforgettable experience.

The Vault is suitable for all skill levels and can accommodate up to 8 players per game, making it a fantastic option for group bookings or team-building events. With rooms designed for participants aged 8 and up, it’s a great activity for all ages. Open Tuesday-Saturday from noon to 10 PM, The Vault Aberdeen ensures fun and excitement for everyone.

Don’t miss out this Easter – book your escape room experience today and prepare for an adventure that will test your wits and teamwork!

6. Skyline

Looking for an epic way to spend the Easter Holidays…then Skyline has got you covered!

Skyline Trampoline Park, Inverurie, is a must visit this Easter, whether you’re a thrill-seeker, just looking to chill with friends or spend quality time with the family, Skyline is the place to be.

Jump on over 50 connected trampolines, test your skills on the four lane agility course, and play your favourite sport on the football field with a twist. You can also fuel up at the Skycafe.

Skyline Trampoline Park has everything you need, so dive into the excitement this Easter, and bounce your way to a world of adventure!

Get ready to jump, play and create lifelong memories at Skyline Trampoline Park!

Open 7 days a week – book your trampoline experience now.