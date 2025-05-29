Light the Blue arts festival returns to Aberdeen and invites visitors ‘Into the Unknown’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Light the Blue arts festival returns to Aberdeen and invites visitors ‘Into the Unknown’

Family-friendly multi-day event will take place in Aberdeen June 1-15.

In partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts
Discover a festival that's "for and by young people", sure to spark creativity and inspiration.
Aberdeen Performing Arts’ multi-arts festival Light the Blue is set to take place this summer, returning to Aberdeen to illuminate and celebrate art in all its forms. Attend events, admire the works, and revel in the city’s best creativity across various venues and spaces for two weeks from June 1-15.

Created for and by young people, Light the Blue 2025 will be packed with theatre, music, dance, film, visual arts and more, providing a stage for young artists, young audiences, schools and emerging artists alike and creating opportunities to be involved both on and off stage.

With over 25 events across 15 days, this year’s festival invites artists and audiences to step into the unknown.

Creative Producer for Light the Blue, Jordan Blackwood, said: “Light the Blue is a festival where young creatives are put in the driving seat, curating a line-up that represents an authentic snapshot of young and emerging talent while creating connections and fun opportunities in indoor and outdoor venues to drive forward and ignite the creativity that Aberdeen and the surrounding area has to offer.

“We’re embracing a city-wide approach with events and fun opportunities at a range of venues and we’ll be inviting more young people from across Scotland and beyond to engage with the festival – bringing diverse groups together to connect, share and celebrate who they are.”

“Into the Unknown”

Light the Blue offers something for everyone – whether you’re a young person, a family or interested in seeing work in the early stages of development.

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) Chief Executive, Sharon Burgess, added:

“Light the Blue has become a driving force in the city’s cultural calendar and brings thousands of artists and young people together from across the city and beyond.  It animates note only our stages but other areas of the city and has become more than a festival, it’s where the next generation become creative leaders come to the fore and curate, perform, produce and push boundaries.

“Light the Blue has work created for and by young people to reach young audiences, families, provide exciting schools projects and offer opportunities to emerging artists. This is a festival that builds a brighter, more creative future for Aberdeen.” – Sharon Burgess, APA

Young creatives from Gilcomstoun and Skene Square Primary Schools unveiled the first events announced in a special celebration at the Union Terrace Gardens in March.

Truly an event that’s “for and by young people”, the youngsters have been been involved in co-designing this year’s Family Arts Day, informing programming, marketing and other key elements.

Watch over 200 young and professional artists perform; enjoy a family-friendly backstage tour of the iconic His Majesty’s Theatre; create your own arts and crafts; participate in drop-in sports activities; and soak up the atmosphere.

There are many fantastic events and performances across the festival, one of the most exciting being Family Arts Day, which will take place on June 8 across Union Terrace Gardens, His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Art Gallery. A day full of arts, crafts, performances, tours, sports, food stalls and more, it’s a fun-filled day and a highlight of the festival.  The day finishes with a procession around the gardens led by family-friendly band Sprog Rock, which is sure to get everyone up and dancing.

Light the Blue festival highlights in Aberdeen

This year’s programme is split into four key strands, with performances and events by young artists; for young audiences; created in schools; and by emerging creatives.

The programme of events was curated by young people aged 5 – 25

Kicking off the festival on Sunday, June 1 at the Music Hall is Emerge – an interactive and inclusive event that offers the chance to be the first to see brand new work by emerging artists from across the country.

Emerge invites artists and audiences to spend the day watching new shows, taking part in networking sessions and meeting industry professionals.

Don’t miss the theatre, music, dance, film and visual arts on display at Light the Blue.

Snappy Operas on Thursday, June 5 will be a joyous, inspirational evening of contemporary opera performed by over 100 children from local primary schools accompanied by a live band, making it a truly memorable experience. You may even shed a few tears at the occasion!

The festival has a range of pop-up, studio and interactive performances, arts activities, live music, sports, food, backstage tours and inspirational experiences for all the family.

Takeover invites you to join the trail from the Anatomy Rooms to the Music Hall, discovering pop-up performances from local youth groups across Aberdeen and beyond.

Targeted towards teenagers, Takeover is a tour of the city with musical performances, installations and events happening across various venues and takes place on June 14.

Teens will love Takeover at Light the Blue.

The Big Gig is an amazing showcase of the extraordinary musical talent of youth from Aberdeen and the wider north-east of Scotland on June 15, culminating in a combined performance from them all at the end.

Taking place June 6-7 is Tongue Twister, a delightful performance aimed at young families. Featuring Greg Sinclair and his attempt to say as many tongue twisters in as many different languages as possible, it’s a celebration of the musical beauty of language. Tongue Twister is produced by Scottish Theatre Producers; Commissioned by Imaginate in partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts, in association with Showbox Festival & Kloden and supported by North Edinburgh Arts.

Light the Blue 2025 takes place June 1-15 across Aberdeen.

See the full programme of workshops, performances and events and book your tickets today.

Conversation