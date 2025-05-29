Light the Blue arts festival returns to Aberdeen and invites visitors ‘Into the Unknown’

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ multi-arts festival Light the Blue is set to take place this summer, returning to Aberdeen to illuminate and celebrate art in all its forms. Attend events, admire the works, and revel in the city’s best creativity across various venues and spaces for two weeks from June 1-15.

Created for and by young people, Light the Blue 2025 will be packed with theatre, music, dance, film, visual arts and more, providing a stage for young artists, young audiences, schools and emerging artists alike and creating opportunities to be involved both on and off stage.

Creative Producer for Light the Blue, Jordan Blackwood, said: “Light the Blue is a festival where young creatives are put in the driving seat, curating a line-up that represents an authentic snapshot of young and emerging talent while creating connections and fun opportunities in indoor and outdoor venues to drive forward and ignite the creativity that Aberdeen and the surrounding area has to offer.

“We’re embracing a city-wide approach with events and fun opportunities at a range of venues and we’ll be inviting more young people from across Scotland and beyond to engage with the festival – bringing diverse groups together to connect, share and celebrate who they are.”

“Into the Unknown”

Aberdeen Performing Arts (APA) Chief Executive, Sharon Burgess, added:

“Light the Blue has become a driving force in the city’s cultural calendar and brings thousands of artists and young people together from across the city and beyond. It animates note only our stages but other areas of the city and has become more than a festival, it’s where the next generation become creative leaders come to the fore and curate, perform, produce and push boundaries.

“Light the Blue has work created for and by young people to reach young audiences, families, provide exciting schools projects and offer opportunities to emerging artists. This is a festival that builds a brighter, more creative future for Aberdeen.” – Sharon Burgess, APA

Young creatives from Gilcomstoun and Skene Square Primary Schools unveiled the first events announced in a special celebration at the Union Terrace Gardens in March.

Truly an event that’s “for and by young people”, the youngsters have been been involved in co-designing this year’s Family Arts Day, informing programming, marketing and other key elements.

There are many fantastic events and performances across the festival, one of the most exciting being Family Arts Day, which will take place on June 8 across Union Terrace Gardens, His Majesty’s Theatre and Aberdeen Art Gallery. A day full of arts, crafts, performances, tours, sports, food stalls and more, it’s a fun-filled day and a highlight of the festival. The day finishes with a procession around the gardens led by family-friendly band Sprog Rock, which is sure to get everyone up and dancing.

Light the Blue festival highlights in Aberdeen

This year’s programme is split into four key strands, with performances and events by young artists; for young audiences; created in schools; and by emerging creatives.

Kicking off the festival on Sunday, June 1 at the Music Hall is Emerge – an interactive and inclusive event that offers the chance to be the first to see brand new work by emerging artists from across the country.

Emerge invites artists and audiences to spend the day watching new shows, taking part in networking sessions and meeting industry professionals.

Snappy Operas on Thursday, June 5 will be a joyous, inspirational evening of contemporary opera performed by over 100 children from local primary schools accompanied by a live band, making it a truly memorable experience. You may even shed a few tears at the occasion!

Takeover invites you to join the trail from the Anatomy Rooms to the Music Hall, discovering pop-up performances from local youth groups across Aberdeen and beyond.

Targeted towards teenagers, Takeover is a tour of the city with musical performances, installations and events happening across various venues and takes place on June 14.

The Big Gig is an amazing showcase of the extraordinary musical talent of youth from Aberdeen and the wider north-east of Scotland on June 15, culminating in a combined performance from them all at the end.

Taking place June 6-7 is Tongue Twister, a delightful performance aimed at young families. Featuring Greg Sinclair and his attempt to say as many tongue twisters in as many different languages as possible, it’s a celebration of the musical beauty of language. Tongue Twister is produced by Scottish Theatre Producers; Commissioned by Imaginate in partnership with Aberdeen Performing Arts, in association with Showbox Festival & Kloden and supported by North Edinburgh Arts.

Light the Blue 2025 takes place June 1-15 across Aberdeen.

See the full programme of workshops, performances and events and book your tickets today.