Let loose with little ones at the Tall Ships Races

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Partnership Home Entertainment What's On

Let loose with little ones at the Tall Ships Races

Our guide to making the Tall Ships Races a great day out with young children, featuring things to do and places to visit

In partnership with Tall Ships Races Aberdeen
small-boy-dressed-as-sailor-holding-a-ship-in-a-bottle
Capture their imagination with all the fun, colour and excitement of the Tall Ships Races.

There’s no doubt the Tall Ship Races will be a spectacle when it takes place in Aberdeen from Saturday July 19 to Tuesday July 22 2025, and it will provide days out to remember for all ages.

However, for little ones, it offers a unique chance to create truly magical memories and ignite their imaginations with all the fun, colour and excitement the event brings to Aberdeen.

From spotting Captain Jack the pirate, exploring mythical monsters of the deep and stepping on board the tall ships to the best picnic spots to rest and refuel, here’s how to make the most of the Tall Ships Races with kids.

Tales of the Tall Ships

The Tall Ships certainly look like they are straight out of a swashbuckling fairytale, and many certainly have interesting tales to tell – and a good story always captures a child’s attention!

For example, the stunning Wylde Swan is the largest two-mast topsail schooner in the world, while the Sorlandet is the oldest full-rigged ship in operation in the world and first crossed the Atlantic in 1933!

The tall ship Belem is over 120 years old and began life as a cargo ship transporting sugar from the West Indies as well as cocoa and coffee from Brazil and French Guiana to Nantes in France. It’s also been a private yacht for the 2nd Duke of Westminster and even sailed the seven seas under ownership of beer baron Sir Arthur Ernest Guinness.

You wouldn’t know to see it now, but the Thalassa actually sank in 1885 and has been totally rebuilt and refitted by owners Arnold Hilkema and Jacob Dan.

Many of the Tall Ships docked at Port of Aberdeen’s North Harbour will open their decks to the public during the event, offering a unique chance to explore these magnificent sailing vessels up close.

In their ‘day jobs’, many of the Tall Ships are training hubs for young people – who knows, perhaps your little one might discover a passion for sailing the high seas!

Meet Dorry the Dolphin and join in the fun

Across all four days the streets of Aberdeen feature a vibrant schedule of daytime entertainment including performances by local artists, ship bands, traditional sea shanty groups, street theatre and more.

Keep an eye out and spot the Captain Jack lookalike, giant seagulls, and enjoy street theatre performances that will vary across the days. These include Ocho the Octopus, Long Time No Sea, The Mermaid, and Ooorargh Pirates.

And don’t miss out on your chance to get a picture with the Tall Ships mascot, Dorry the Dolphin, who’ll be out and about during the four-day festival.

The Crew Parade

A highlight of the Tall Ships Races, the Crew Parade will bring colour and joy to the streets of Aberdeen. Taking place on Sunday July 20 at 4pm, the Tall Ships crews are known to really embrace this event, dressing up and performing during the parade, making it a truly memorable event.

Starting on Union Terrace and finishing at Quayside, the parade route follows School Hill, Broad Street, Castle Street, Marischal Street and Regent Quay before finishing at Peterson Seabase ahead of the Prizegiving Ceremony.

crew-of-a-tall-ship-waving-from-the-deck
The crews from the Tall Ships even take to the streets for a colourful parade in Aberdeen city centre.

Red Arrows Display

Definitely a spectacular you won’t want to miss, the Red Arrows will take to the skies above Aberdeen for a thrilling 22-minute show taking place on Monday July 21 at 5:30pm. The Beach Esplanade will be the perfect viewpoint.

Parade of Sail & Race Start

No matter your age, one of the key moments to witness at the Tall Ship Races 2025 is the Parade of Sail. Taking place from 10am on Tuesday July 22, it’s a remarkable sight, you’ll see all the incredible ships parade together along the Beach Esplanade towards the start of the race.

Two large vessels brandishing water cannons will mark the starting line approximately 4km out at sea.

The Discovery Zone, Funfair & Family Zone

The Discovery Zone is a STEM zone featuring organisations running family friendly come and try activities, alongside pop-up performances and a colouring wall.

Packed-full of things to see and do, highlights include getting hands on with seashore life with the Macduff Marine Aquarium’s Mobile Touchpools and taking on a boat building challenge with Aberdeen Science Centre. There are also LEGO workshops and virtual reality experiences with Skills Development Scotland.

Once the Discovery Zone has been explored, a visit to the fabulous funfair on King Street in the city centre will win bonus points with kids of all ages during the Tall Ships Races.

The funfair is being run by Codona’s Amusement Park, the renowned funfair adjacent to Aberdeen’s beachfront that has been a mainstay of family fun in the city since 1970.

Another must visit destination with the kids is the Family Zone at Blaikie’s Quay. With a focus on fun for all ages, it features a giant sandpit, Ferris wheel and children’s entertainment.

Myths & Monsters

Have a monster loving tot? Monsters of the Deep: Science Fact or Fiction? at Aberdeen Art Gallery uncovers myths, legends and strange creatures, and delves into what really lurks beneath the waves.

visitors-at-monsters-of-the-deep-exhibition
Find out what monsters really lie beneath the waves at Aberdeen Art Gallery.

Take a deep breath and plunge down into the dark murky depths to explore the unexplained. Examine eerie deep-sea specimens, come face to face with the skull of a killer whale, marvel at the double-tusked skull of a narwhal and the tooth of an extinct megalodon.

Find out how stories of strange appearances and unexplained sightings continue to capture imaginations, fuelled by conspiracy theories, science fiction books, comics and movies like Creature from the Black Lagoon and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

As part of the exhibition, which is currently running through until October this year, related events are also taking place at the Aberdeen Maritime Museum and Aberdeen Treasure Hub. Download the full programme of events here.

Aberdeen Art Gallery and Maritime Museum will open until 8pm during the Tall Ships Races.

Take some time to refuel

When hunger strikes, you’ll be spoilt for choice with a line-up of more than 50 food trucks to choose from – covering every taste imaginable from Mexican burritos to Chinese noodles, Korean street food or freshly baked Italian pizzas. There will be fish and chips, burgers and fries, salt ‘n’ chilli chicken and vegan and veggie options.

Among the operators catering at the event will be well known local names such as Calum’s Kitchen, Quismat Street Food, Little Molly’s Cheesecake, Drumsleed and Watermelon Catering.

Even the most intrepid little marine explorers might need a little downtime, and a family picnic makes the perfect excuse to take a little time out from the fun and excitement before heading back to action.

young-girl-enjoying-an-ice-cream-cone
Make time for treats on your fun family day out with the kids at the Tall Ships Races!

Aberdeen Beach and Queens Links are a short walk away from Port of Aberdeen and offer golden sands, grassy areas, and a vibrant esplanade with cafes and ice cream stalls.

A little further out, Greyhope Bay is another great picnic spot being a scenic headland offering panoramic views of the harbour, and as a bonus it’s ideal for dolphin spotting too.

Finally, what summer day out with the kids is complete without ice cream? Renowned ice cream parlour Mackie’s 19.2 in Marischal Square Courtyard will be selling limited edition ice cream flavours specially created for the event. And with indoor seating available, all ages can relax and enjoy an ice cream treat no matter the weather!

Discover everything on offer at the Tall Ships Races in Aberdeen and plan your perfect day out with the kids.

Conversation