A summer of spectacle and fun: Here’s all the events you can look forward at P&J Live

Summer in Aberdeen is going to be a busy one, with P&J Live offering a packed schedule of top events.

From sporting stars to retro gigs, collectibles and big business events to major art exhibitions and ice skating, there should be a little something for everyone.

The venue is one of the largest events spaces in Scotland.

That has helped it attract acts such as Girls Aloud, Peter Kay, Bryan Adams and Olly Murs, Aberdeen Comic Con and Offshore Europe in recent years.

Below is a breakdown of some of the biggest events and shows coming to the P&J Live this summer.

Women in New Energy 2025

Date: June 19

Bringing together the best and brightest women in energy for a full-day experience designed to empower, connect and inspire.

Bongo’s Bingo – 90s Special

Date: June 21

A night full of madness, the event combines the traditional game of bingo with a hilarious live show.

Paw Patrol Live – The Great Pirate Adventure

Date: June 21

The Paw Patrol crew are back and this time they are searching for treasure on an epic adventure.

Thank You for the Music – The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA

Date: June 28

The international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage. It is celebrating its 20th year.

Beyond Van Gogh – The Immersive Experience

Dates: July 12 – August 10

An immersive attraction which brings the works of Vincent Van Gogh to life.

It combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with state-of-the-art technology and a special soundtrack

Dons Live 2025

Date: July 13

This event will kick off the new season with exclusive fan experiences, giving attendees unique access to current players, club legends and a packed room of interactive activities.

Beyond Van Gogh: Pilates Experience

Dates: July 17, 18, 19; August 8

A 50-minute Pilates class against the immersive backdrop of Van Gogh’s artistic masterpieces.

Beyond Van Gogh: Paint & Sip with RZ Sip & Paint

Date: July 18

A two-hour guided painting session with a drink as well as access to the Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.

Beyond Van Gogh: Yoga Experience

Dates: July 22, 26; August 2

A 50-minute yoga class against the immersive backdrop of Van Gogh’s artistic masterpieces.

National Brick Events

Date: August 23

Calling all Lego fans, National Brick Events is back in Aberdeen with activities, displays and tutorials.

Pokemania Aberdeen

Date: August 24

For the first time ever, Pokemania is coming to Aberdeen offering an unmissable experience for collectors, traders and fans alike.

The marketplace will be filled with top vendors and rare cards.

SPE Offshore Europe

Dates: September 2–5

The biennial event is committed to advancing the offshore energy sector’s transition to a sustainable future.

Piper Sandler’s Sportschallenge

Date: September 11

A black tie dinner for businesses looking to put their sports trivia to the test to be crowned 2025 champions.

Tom Grennan – Grennan ’25

Date: September 15

Multi-platinum award-winning musician Tom Grennan is coming to the P&J Live, with his concert coinciding with the release of his fourth album, Everywhere I Went Led Me To Where I Didn’t Want To Be.

Hot Wheels Stunt Show

Dates: September 27–28

Experience high-speed action and full-throttle excitement, as Hot Wheels vehicles are brought to life to perform jaw-dropping stunts.

Busted vs McFly

Date: September 30

2000s boybands McFly and Busted face off in an epic battle on stage with classic hits like “Year 3000”, “Air Hostess”, “Star Girl” and “Five Colours in Her Hair”.

The Getaway Show

Dates: October 3–5

The inaugural caravan, motorhome and outdoor leisure show will be held in Aberdeen this year.

John Bishop: 25 Years of Stand Up

Date: October 10

John Bishop will be marking his 25th anniversary in comedy with shows across the UK priced at just £25 per ticket.

Dino Tales: Jurassic Rescue

Date: October 16

An unforgettable, fun-filled family adventure starring Europe’s largest walking dinosaurs to ever roam the stage.

London Symphonic Rock Orchestra

Date: October 18

A collective of 12 classically trained artists brought together by their love of rock music and immense talent, clad in rock warrior costumes.

80s Live!

Date: October 23

The show includes hits like “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun”, “The Edge of Heaven”, “Tainted Love”, “Love Shack”, “Living on a Prayer”, “The Final Countdown” and “Don’t You Want Me?”.

Michael Starring Ben – The Magic of Michael Jackson

Date: October 24

Michael Starring Ben, the hit theatre production starring the UK’s ultimate Michael Jackson tribute star, Ben Bowman, is coming to Aberdeen.

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Date: October 24

Returning with live performances to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the iconic Pink Floyd album Wish You Were Here.

Rogue Invitational

Dates: October 31 – November 2

The event’s 7th edition will continue its tradition of showcasing the biggest names in CrossFit and Strongman for a weekend of competition and community.

The 2024 event brought large crowds and some of the biggest names in feats of strength to the city.

JLS – The Club is Alive: 2025 Hits Tour

Date: November 7

X Factor icons JLS are returning to tour alongside special guest Example.

Expect hits such as “Beat Again”, “The Club is Alive”, “Everybody in Love” and “She Makes Me Wanna”.

Scottish Masters

Date: November 14

Scottish footballing legends from Aberdeen, Celtic, Dundee United and Rangers will compete head-to-head in an action-packed six-a-side indoor tournament.

The Dons were crowned winners during last year’s event at P&J Live.

Five – Keep On Movin’ 2025 Tour

Date: November 15

Iconic 2000s boyband Five are back together for the first time in 25 years, performing hits like “Keep On Movin’”, “Let’s Dance” and “If Ya Gettin’ Down”.

The Magic of Motown

Date: November 15

A tribute show highlighting the power of Motown, featuring music from Diana Ross, Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder and The Temptations.

The Dubliners Encore

Date: November 22

Produced by The Dubliners’ John Sheahan – renowned fiddle player and legendary Irish icon – this new show packs 50 years of songs, stories and craic.

Disney on Ice presents find your Hero

Dates: November 27-30

Combining some of Disney’s most beloved stories including Encanto, Moana and Frozen with the spectactular of ice skating and costumes.

Jimmy Carr: Laughs Loud

Date: December 6

Comedian and presented Jimmy Carr, known for his iconic laugh, is back on tour with his newest show, Laughs Loud.

Madness Present Hit Parade UK Tour

Date: December 7

One of the UK’s most beloved British bands Madness is embarking on a tour to celebrate their legendary career with hits like Our House, It Must Be Love, House Of Fun.

Love Actually in Concert

Date: December 10

The popular Christmas movie is being brought to the stage, with a full orchestra playing the score live-to-film.

Taylormania: Taylor Swift Eras

Date: December 14

Katy Ellis, a self-obsessed ‘Swiftie’ with an incredible live band and dancers, promises to deliver the most authentic recreation of a Taylor Swift show you will ever see.

To find out more about events and shows that interest you, visit the P&J Live website.