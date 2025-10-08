Spooky season is here! Your guide to Halloween events across Moray

The spooky season is upon us and there’s lots going on for all ages in Moray.

It’s a season of fancy dress, pumpkin carving, fun events and maybe the odd sweet or two.

So from family-friendly fun to eerie adventures, here’s your guide to some of the many Halloween events taking place across the region this October.

What’s on this Halloween in Moray?

A Harvest Weekend will be taking place at the Buckie & Findochty Salvation Army, featuring live music and a brain-teasing quiz.

Taking place on October 18, with a worship service the following day, the Buckie event is sure to get you in the mood for Halloween festivities.

For those after a scarier experience, Lossiemouth Community Hub will host an adults-only Halloween party on October 25.

The adults-only night will feature food, games and a free jelly shot to take on if you dare!

In Forres, the Mosset Tavern’s Halloween Spooktacular promises a children’s party packed with all the Halloween excitement you could ask for.

It takes place on October 30, with fancy dress, a disco, games and prizes on the itinerary for this spooktacular night.

Accompanying parents can attend free of charge.

Elgin’s Moray Sports Centre will host Halloween in style with a fancy dress party on October 31.

The centre reminds folks to wear their best Halloween costume for a frightfully fun time.

Burghead Thistle Football Club will stage its own Halloween Party on October 31 at Forest Park.

Spooky games, treasure hunts and prizes for the best costumes and pumpkins await those brave enough to attend.

Taking place over the two days following Halloween, the Kula coffee hut at Duffus Castle will host a Pumpkin Trail.

On the weekend of November 1-2, families are invited to visit the Duffus Estate.

Explore the castle grounds in search of hidden pumpkins on this spooky day.