Spooky season is here! Your guide to Halloween events across Moray

An array of Halloween events will be taking place across the region this October.

By Regan Parsons
A picture of a Halloween display in garden. It features an inflatable ghost, skeletons and what appears to be a gull.
There are plenty of spooktacular events to enjoy this Halloween season. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

The spooky season is upon us and there’s lots going on for all ages in Moray.

It’s a season of fancy dress, pumpkin carving, fun events and maybe the odd sweet or two.

So from family-friendly fun to eerie adventures, here’s your guide to some of the many Halloween events taking place across the region this October.

What’s on this Halloween in Moray?

Taking place on October 18, with a worship service the following day, the Buckie event is sure to get you in the mood for Halloween festivities.

The adults-only night will feature food, games and a free jelly shot to take on if you dare!

  • In Forres, the Mosset Tavern’s Halloween Spooktacular promises a children’s party packed with all the Halloween excitement you could ask for.

It takes place on October 30, with fancy dress, a disco, games and prizes on the itinerary for this spooktacular night.

Accompanying parents can attend free of charge.

The centre reminds folks to wear their best Halloween costume for a frightfully fun time.

Spooky games, treasure hunts and prizes for the best costumes and pumpkins await those brave enough to attend.

  • Taking place over the two days following Halloween, the Kula coffee hut at Duffus Castle will host a Pumpkin Trail.

On the weekend of November 1-2, families are invited to visit the Duffus Estate.

Explore the castle grounds in search of hidden pumpkins on this spooky day.

