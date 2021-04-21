Entries sought for RHASS technical innovation awards

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) has opened entries for its annual technical innovation awards.

The contest, which is designed to recognise design and innovation in machinery and equipment in the agricultural and rural sectors, would usually culminate in an awards ceremony at the Royal Highland Show.

Covid-19 restrictions forced last year’s awards online, with all judging completed virtually and entry free of charge, and RHASS plans to do the same this year.

Entries are open until May 7 and full details are online at royalhighlandshow.org

The winners will be announced during the Royal Highland Showcase in June – a live-streamed event, backed by £750,000 Scottish Government funding, to showcase agriculture and rural industries.

RHASS said all entries must relate to machines, appliances, technical components or important ancillary equipment. All entries must be either commercially available, or prototypes in development.

“The awards are a highly influential industry accolade, offering a unique and valuable marketing advantage to winners,” said RHASS chief steward of technical innovation, Christopher Shepherd.

“This year even more so, as winners will be livestreamed to a global audience during the Royal Highland Showcase. I look forward to seeing the designs and products that are leading the way in developing our industry.”

Matthew Lambert form Lambert & Dyson Ltd, which won a gold award last year for its Landy PTO hot water pressure washer, encouraged people to enter the awards.

He said: “Innovation awards are important for both the agricultural sector and the agricultural sector alike.

“Farmers like to have recommendations when purchasing new equipment. A gold technical innovation award is the ultimate unbiased recommendation.”