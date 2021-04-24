McLaren Tractors takes on McCormick range

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland farm machinery dealer McLaren Tractors has added McCormick to its offering.

The Dingwall-based company says McCormick’s range of tractors are suited to the rigours of farming in the north of Scotland.

“McCormick has a reputation for producing quality, long-lasting machinery suitable for the demands of Highland farm life – we are exciting to be bringing such a highly regarded brand to McLaren Tractors,” George McLaren, owner of McLaren Tractors.

“Some of our existing customers have already placed orders for new McCormick tractors and we anticipate demand will continue to grow.

“The new machines will complement our existing catalogue – including products from Polaris ATVs and McHale – and strengthen our offering for clients across the Highlands and islands.”

He described the McCormick tractor range as “versatile and hard-wearing” and said models range from 35 horsepower (hp) to 310hp, with those in the 70-140hp bracket best suited for livestock farmers.

“Key features including a braked front axle, low centre of gravity and low overall height make McCormick machines ideal loader tractors,” added Mr McLaren.

“This, combined with an excellent power-to-weight ratio, helps to reduce ground compaction, an issue faced in rural communities across the country.”

Other brands stocked by McLaren Tractors include Marshall Trailers, MTL Machinery, Pottinger, W Perfect, and Foster.