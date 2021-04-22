Stirling Bull Sales to operate strict Covid-19 rules for May fixture

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The May instalment of the world famous Stirling Bull Sales will operate as a business-only event under strict Covid-19 rules.

Organisers of the sales, United Auctions, say strict Covid-19 regulations and security controls will continue for the next set of sales on May 2-3.

“We’re operating under the same restrictions and Scottish Government guidance as we were in February,” said United Auctions sales director, John Roberts.

“Our staff and customer safety continues to be of paramount importance and we urge everyone to abide by our regulations, which will be enforced.”

The sales will not include pre-sale shows, and the rules prevent spectators from attending.

All buyers must pre-register their attendance before the sale, with only one customer permitted per farming enterprise, and nobody under the age of 16 permitted to attend.

Mr Roberts said a ballot will be drawn to determine attendance in the event of buyer registrations exceeding capacity.

He said an online bidding facility will also be available, and buyers must pre-register for this and attending the sales in person at uagroup.co.uk/sale-attendance

All customers in attendance at the sale will be required to wear a face covering at all times and maintain a two-metre distance from others.

The sales comprise an entry of 248 pedigree beef bulls and females including 54 Charolais bulls, 38 Simmental bulls and four Simmental females with calves at oot.

Other entries include: 50 Limousin bulls and two Limousin females; six Salers bulls; one Hereford bull; 11 Beef Shorthorn bulls; 43 Aberdeen-Angus bulls and one Aberdeen-Angus female with calf at foot.

The sale will also include the dispersal of the Aidansfield herd of pedigree Salers cattle, with 31 maiden heifers and one cow with calf at foot up for sale.

The Northumberland-based herd was established by Conor Colgan, who died suddenly in November last year, and his father Aidan.

In the foreword to the catalogue, the Colgan family said: “Conor took great pride in the herd and this dispersal will give others a great opportunity to benefit from his commitment to improving the breed.”