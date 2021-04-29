Scots researchers involved in £1.7m farm technology project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scottish researchers are involved in a new £1.7 million European project to improve the uptake of new digital technologies in the sheep and goat farming sectors.

The Sm@RT project will bring together researchers from across Europe, including Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and the Moredun Research Institute in Scotland, to improve awareness of precision livestock farming (PLF) tools among sheep and goat farmers.

“I’m pleased that we have been successful in obtaining this funding to work closely with farmers and stakeholders throughout the food value chain to increase the awareness of new tools which can help farmers to have efficient livestock production,” said Sm@RT project co-ordinator, Dr Claire Morgan-Davies from SRUC.

She said farmers can get involved in the project by completing a short survey to help the project team understand the main challenges, needs and interests of those in the goat and sheep supply chains for PLF tools and digital technologies.

The survey is available online at https://bit.ly/3sI0Eni.