Stirling Bull Sales: Charolais and Simmentals sell to a top of 9,500gn

Charolais and Simmental bulls sold to a top of 9,500gn at the opening day of the May instalment of the Stirling Bull Sales.

Averages at the sales, held at United Auctions in Stirling under strict Covid-19 rules, were up for both breeds – 21 Charolais bulls sold to average £5,615, which is up £370.46 on the year, while 21 Simmental bulls averaged £5,345, which is £509.86 more than in 2020.

Charolais

Charolais bulls were first in the ring and the sale topper at 9,500gn was December 2019-born Panmure Pringle from the Cant family at Easter Knox, Arbirlot, Arbroath.

By the 12,000gn Elrick Jester and out of Panmure Isabella, he sold to JH Anderson, Cloy, Fortrose.

Next best at 8,000gn was an entry from the Campbell family’s Thrunton herd at Thrunton, Alnwick.

This was September 2019-born Thrunton Pioneer, by the 26,000gn Balmyle Dickler and out of Thrunton Flamenco. He sold to W Pringle & Son, Yorkston Farm, Temple, Gorbridge, Midlothian.

The next best price of 7,500gn was paid twice – both for Thrunton bulls.

First at this price, selling to B Keir & Son, Ladymill, Alford, was Thrunton Pele by the 28,000gn Maerdy Jerusalem. The other, selling to A & L Craig & Co, Downiehills Farm, Blackhills, Peterhead, was Thrunton Pontiac, by Thrunton Nevada.

Other leading Charolais prices included 6,000gn for Newlogie Principal, by Newlogie Nobel, from AJR Farms, Milton of Collieston, Ellon. He sold to J & J Marshall, Daleigh, Advie, Grantown.

Successful bids of 5,500gn were achieved on three occasions.

These were for: Loganbar Petrous, by Lisnagre Jamson, from Dunblane breeder Murray Lyle selling to James Bilsland, Spittal Farm, Croftamie, Glasgow; Lochend Pedro, by Gretnahouse Ming, from the Millars at Lochend Farm, Port of Menteith, Stirling, selling to M Dykes, Drumtree Farm, Fenwick, Ayrshire; and Lochend Pluto, by Gretnahouse Ming, from the Millars at Lochend, selling to Messrs Turner, Strath Farm, Chiskan House, Campbeltown.

Simmental

Simmental bulls topped at 9,500gn for October 2019-born Denizes Knockout from Lancashire breeder Michael Barlow.

By Blackford Galaxy, which stood Royal Highland Show champion in 2018, and out of Denizes Melody 10th, he sold to Liam Muir, Upper Onston, Stenness, Orkney.

The next best price of 8,000gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to D McCallum, Shoreton, Culbokie, Dingwall, was November 2019-born Roma Kinetic from the Weatherup family’s Roma herd at Romavale, Denholm, Scottish Borders. He is by the 9,000gn Islavale Frontier.

The other selling for 8,000gn to J Coventry & Sons, Newbarns Farm, Forfar, was the last bull in the ring.

This was December 2019-born Overhill House King Henry, by the 24,000gn Islavale Heston. He was put forward by West Lothian breeder Richard McCulloch.

Thereafter, 6,500gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to TL Stirling, Auchterblair Farm, Carrbridge, near Inverness, was Islavale Keyo, by Wolfstar Elusive. He was put forward by the Stronach family, which runs the Islavale herd at Berryleys Farm, Grange, Keith.

The other Simmental bull selling for 6,500gn was Coltfield Kilcoy – the first son to be sold from the 14,000gn Rockytop Invader. Put forward by Cameron MacIver, Wester Coltfield, Forres, he sold to the Campbells at West Watten, Wick.

Other leading prices included: 6,000gn for Crudie Kabull, by Blackford Iolair, from the Crudie Farming Company, Crudie Farm, Arbroath, selling to Islay Estates, Isle of Islay; 5,500gn for Crudie Kansas, by Blackford Iolair, from the Crudie Farming Company, selling to Islay Estates; 5,500gn for Drumsleed Krakow, by Wolfstar Gordy, from the Smiths at Drumsleed, Fordoun, selling to J & J Marshall, Daleigh, Advie, Grantown; and 5,500gn for Westridge Kinross, by Islavale Ice, from the Ward family at Carnwath, Lanarkshire, selling to Orkney farmer Liam Muir.