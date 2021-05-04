Rural groups seek sky lanterns ban

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rural leaders and fire chiefs from across the UK have called on Westminster to ban the use of sky lanterns.

A group of 18 organisations, including the farmers’ unions, the Wildlife Trust, the RSPCA, the British Horse Society, NFU Mutual and Keep Britain Tidy, have written to Environment Minister Rebecca Pow describing the lack of government regulation on sky lanterns as out of date and out of line with other countries.

Many local authorities already ban the release of lanterns on council-owned land, but the signatories want the UK to follow Brazil, Australia and Germany in making their importation, use, supply or storage illegal at a national level.

Martin Kennedy, the president of NFU Scotland, said the items were an unacceptable risk to rural property, animal health and the landscape.

He added: “Dry weather this spring has already seen Scotland’s wildfire risk set at extreme on several occasions. The potential damage to our land, farm buildings, livestock and environment from lantern release is unimaginable.”

NFU deputy president Stuart Roberts said it was a step the government could take towards a safer, cleaner and greener rural Britain.

He added: “We wouldn’t light a naked flame in our home and walk away, so why would we send one into the air with no idea whose home or habitat it could eventually destroy?”

Fire

Paul Hedley, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) Wildfire Lead, said sky lanterns have been proven to start wildfires and property fires, kill or injure livestock, as well as pollute the natural environment.

“They put unnecessary strain on our critical services,” he added

Tim Bonner the chief executive of the Countryside Alliance, said sky lanterns were a blight on the countryside.

He said: “Once released, there is no way of knowing where they will end up and all too often they end up strewn over fields, causing a major hazard for grazing livestock, not to mention the fire hazard risk they pose.”

RSPCA animal welfare expert Dr Mark Kennedy added: “Sadly, many people are unaware of the potentially deadly consequences the release of sky lanterns can have for animals.

“Not only are they a serious fire hazard but the RSPCA has had reports of suffering animals through ingestion, entanglement and entrapment, or simply the sight of a lit lantern in the sky causing terrified animals to bolt and harm themselves.”