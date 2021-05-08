Hunt begins to find most innovative butchers shop in Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new competition has launched to find the most innovative independent butchers shop in Scotland.

The contest is being run by Quality Meat Scotland’s (QMS) Scotch Butchers Club – a network of independent butchers across Great Britain who are approved stockists of Scotch Beef, Scotch Lamb and Specially Selected Pork.

Entrants will be asked to construct a counter display of the three Scotch red meat products to showcase their business’ innovation and flair.

A panel of international judges – including butchers from England, Wales, Northern Ireland, Ireland, New Zealand and Holland – will assess entries for technical skill, product innovation, creativity and presentation. They will also assess health and safety.

QMS brands development manager, Gordon Newlands, said the winning butchers shop will receive a £500 cash prize and a championship trophy to display in their shop for one year.

“Although there are already great butchery competitions in Scotland, they focus solely on individual skills and we wanted to launch something that challenges businesses as a whole, and celebrates their important place in our communities,” said Mr Newlands.

“Competing against some of the best butchery businesses in Scotland is a great learning experience and provides an opportunity for everyone within the business to showcase their talent.”

He added: “It’s been a tough year, but independent butchers across the country have risen to the challenge and demonstrated their craftmanship, product knowledge, provenance, speciality and innovation to meet customers’ needs.”

The competition is open for entries until May 23 and more details are online at

qmscotland.co.uk