Scottish breeder sets new British Blue record when bull sells for 30,000gn

A Scottish breeder set a new British Blue breed record for a bull when his sire sold for 30,000gn at the Border British Blue Club’s annual spring show and sale in Carlisle.

The British Blue Cattle Society hailed a successful sale with “a quality line-up of cattle with exceptional power and quality”.

The new breed record for a bull was set by Ayrshire breeder Andrew Kay, who runs the Gass herd at Gass Farm, Straiton, Maybole.

He set the record exactly 11 years to the day since he made his debut at Carlisle selling the top priced bull of the day, Gass Cheggers, for 16,000gn.

His record-breaking bull, selling to Messrs Morgan for their Almeley herd in Herefordshire, was 25-month-old Gass Okay. By Almeley Kwasimodo, and out of Gass Krystal, he stood overall champion in the pre-sale show when judged by Peterhead breeder Harry Emslie from Brae of Coynach.

The next best price of 27,000gn was paid for the reserve supreme champion – Solway View Odin from Dumfries breeder Kevin Watret.

A March 2019-born embryo transfer (ET) son of Bedgebury Flat Out, and out of of Solway View Kesha, he sold to the Coul Estate Partnership, Laggan, Perthshire.

Thereafter, 18,000gn was paid twice.

First at this price, selling to Messrs Whiting, Colchester, Essex, was another Gass bull from Andrew Kay. This was 25-month-old Gass Orbit, also by Almeley Kwasimodo, and out of Gass Krystal.

The other, selling to Messrs Parkinson, Dunsop Bridge, Clitheroe, Lancashire, was Homilton Ozzy from Newcastle breeder Roly Carr. Ozzy is a September 2019-born ET son of Heros Du Peroy, out of Homilton Iris.

Other leading prices included: 16,000gn for Pendle Orbital, by Jalon de Martinpre, from Lancashire breeders Mark and Elaine Hartley, selling to Messrs Owen & Son, Gwynedd; 15,000gn for Brownview Nelson, by Empire D’Ochain, from Hexham breeder Ben Haigh, selling to Messrs Pennie & Son, Montgomery, Powys; and 12,500gn for Rhymil Orlando, by Tauro D’Ochain, from Welsh breeder Rhys Millichap, selling to Messrs Owen, Newtown, Powys.

The Patersons, who run the Auchenlay herd at Upper Auchenlay, Dunblane, sold to a top of 9,500gn for Auchenlay Oasis. By Sandyvale Jaegerbomb, he sold to Messrs Wood & Sons, Ratlinghope, Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile, females sold to a top price of 12,000gn for the female champion from the pre-sale show.

This was eight-month-old heifer Clifftown Peaches from DS Townend, Quarry Farm, Broughton, Malton, Yorkshire. An ET daughter of Dodou De St Remacle, out of Clifftown Ladyluck, she sold to Messrs Jones & Sons, Lampeter, Ceredigion, Wales.

Averages: senior bulls, 19, £9,698.68; junior bulls, 44, £6,646.02; and females, 39, £4,668.46.