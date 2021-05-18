Scottish fruit grower launches new brand and range of ready meals

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A leading Scottish fruit grower has unveiled a new brand to coincide with the launch of its range of chilled and frozen ready meals.

Castleton Farm, which is run by Ross and Anna Mitchell, is a major grower of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and cherries.

As well as growing soft fruit, the Mitchells also run the popular Castleton Farm Shop and Cafe near Laurencekirk, and all products produced at the farm will now carry the Castleton Farm name.

“We realised that for the next stage of our growth we needed to have a logical structure to our different offerings,” said Ross.

“And so the green leaf you see in the new brand acknowledges the roots of the business in growing soft fruit. But Castleton is about more than just fruit. And the refreshed modern palette of green and dark grey gives the brand room to grow as we explore new markets.”

He said the farm’s new range of ready meals, which will be available in both retail outlets and online, will be sold under the Castleton Farm Kitchen name. This will also be used on packaging for its existing range of traybakes and puddings.

Anna said: “Like everyone, we’ve had a challenging time of it trying to run a business during a global pandemic, but we’ve used the time wisely by looking at our strategic direction.

“We have a renewed appreciation of our online platforms, and with our chilled Castleton Farm Kitchen range already established in local retail outlets, we have a strong base from which to grow.”

She added: “It might be a new look for us, but it’s the same great Castleton taste.”