Thursday, May 20th 2021 Show Links
Farming

English farmers could get £100k to quit the industry

By Nancy Nicolson
May 19, 2021, 5:47 pm Updated: May 19, 2021, 5:54 pm
© Shutterstock / Elena BellartThe scheme is designed to help new entrants and support an older generation to retire with dignity.
English farmers could be set to receive up to £100,000 to leave the industry under proposals outlined in a consultation just published by Defra.

The scheme is designed to help new entrants gain a foothold in the industry and support farmers who would like to retire  but have found it difficult to do so for financial reasons.

The consultation suggests the average farmer would receive around £50,000, based on the the value of Basic Payment Scheme payments and the scheme would be capped at £100,000.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We need to address the twin challenges of helping new entrants fulfil their dream and gain access to land, while also helping an older generation retire with dignity.

