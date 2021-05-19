English farmers could get £100k to quit the industry

Something went wrong - please try again later.

English farmers could be set to receive up to £100,000 to leave the industry under proposals outlined in a consultation just published by Defra.

The scheme is designed to help new entrants gain a foothold in the industry and support farmers who would like to retire but have found it difficult to do so for financial reasons.

The consultation suggests the average farmer would receive around £50,000, based on the the value of Basic Payment Scheme payments and the scheme would be capped at £100,000.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said: “We need to address the twin challenges of helping new entrants fulfil their dream and gain access to land, while also helping an older generation retire with dignity.