Rural charity RSABI launches #KeepTalking campaign as need soars

Demand for support from Scotland’s rural charity soared during the pandemic when the agricultural community was isolated from all the usual points of contact.

RSABI’s helpline services made and received 2734 calls between April 2020 -March 2021, which was up 63% on the previous year, and the charity’s staff and volunteers are still making regular calls to around 150 people in the agricultural community, up from around 30-50 in normal times.

The industry’s clear need for continued support has prompted the charity to launch its #KeepTalking campaign, fronted by Perthshire farmer and TV comedian, Jim Smith.

RSABI chief executive, Nina Clancy said the lack of social connection had been really difficult for the agricultural community, and it would be some time before life returned to normal.

“Agricultural shows and trips to the auction market are vital social gatherings that we’ll largely be missing out on again in coming months – although we’re very much looking forward to the Royal Highland Showcase,” she said.

“It’s also important to remember that loneliness and mental wellbeing were important issues for the industry before the pandemic and will continue to be even when all restrictions have lifted.

“During the campaign we’ll be encouraging everyone to make the time to pick up the phone to have a blether with a friend, neighbour or family member, meet up in person where it’s allowed, or to call us if they’re feeling down. Even a short call or a quick message can make all the difference to someone who is struggling.”

Mental health

Jim Smith said mental health was still a huge issue for the community, despite life appearing to return to normal.

He added: “It’s important for farmers to try to make the time to take just five minutes to lift the phone, or even meet up in person now you’re able to. Now that the busy season is over, it’s important to make time for your pals – it benefits both parties.”

The campaign is being supported by livestock auctioneers and key agricultural organisations.

The RSABI helpline is 0300 111 4166. It is open 365 days a year from 7am to 11pm.