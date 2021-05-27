AgriScot entries appeal for arable farm accolade

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotland’s top arable farmers are being invited to enter the 2021 AgriScot award for the best producer in the business.

The Scottish arable farm of the year award is being revived following its enforced absence in 2020 , and is now open for nominations and entries.

The organisers have decided to make their on-farm assessor visits to the top three entries in July instead of in October as in previous years.

The award’s convener, John Kinnaird said the earlier visits would give farmers the opportunity to show crops and farms looking their best.

He added: “Previously, the award has gone to farms in Aberdeenshire, Ross-shire and Fife. We are very keen to encourage other farms in those areas to put themselves forward, or indeed to hear from agronomists, machinery suppliers, and others – anonymously if necessary – who wish to nominate their customers, clients and neighbours as deserving of the 2021 title.

“I am also doubly keen to hear about worthy farms of the year in the renowned arable areas in the south of Scotland, surely there are more than a few. ”

Mr Kinnaird pointed out the aim was not just to reward the best farms with the easiest soils and friendliest climates, but to find farms demonstrating that they are doing their very best with what they have.

Previous award winners are South Redbog farm at Strichen (2017), Rhynie House, Tain (2018) and Lacesston, Gateside, Fife (2019).

Entry forms are available from Chris.Leslie@ahdb.org.uk . The deadline for submissions is 28 June.

The awards, which are facilitated by levy body AHDB and sponsored by SoilEssentials, will be presented at AgriScot on November 17.