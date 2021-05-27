Dutch Spotted Sheep sell to 7,000gn for pair of ewe lambs and recipient dam

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A pair of embryo-bred ewe lambs and their recipient dam topped the Spring Spectacular sale of Dutch Spotted Sheep at Carlisle.

The sale, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart, topped at 7,000gn for the trio consigned by Cumbrian breeder Nick Brown who runs the Irthing Valley flock at Kepple Vale, Irthington.

The February-born lambs – Irthing Valley Elderflower and Irthing Valley Ella – are by Westbroad B Explorer II and out of an imported dam. They sold to Messrs Jewitt for their Sunnybank flock at Romaldkirk, Barnard Castle, Co Durham.

Next best at 5,200gn was a gimmer from the Steens at Coxhill Farm, Moffat. This was Coxhill Dizzy, by Irthing Valley Coco Pops and out of Turbo Bont. She sold to Messrs Linton, Crawfordjohn, Biggar, Lanarkshire.

Other leading prices included 5,000gn for a pair of embryo-bred lambs and their recipient dam from A Beattie & L Kennedy, Carlaustan, Kippen, Stirling.

The February-born lambs – a ram lamb named Carlaustan Extrovert and a ewe lamb named Carlaustan Eugenia – are by Tipotop Diablo and out of an imported dam. They sold to Messrs Shortt, Strabane, Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland.

Messrs Beattie and Kennedy also made 3,600gn selling February-born embryo-bred ewe lamb, Carlaustan Extravagant, and her recipient dam to Messrs Dykes, Offcotte, Ashbourne, Derbyshire. She is the same-way bred as the 5,000gn outfit.

Other leading prices included: 4,500gn for an imported ewe with lambs at foot from Alan Smyth, Tynefield House, Bridge Lane, Penrith, Cumbria, selling to Downie Farming Company Ltd, Ballater, Aberdeenshire; and 4,000gn for another imported ewe from Alan Smyth, with a pair of lambs by Cruzer at foot, selling to Messrs Marshall, Kinross, Perth & Kinross.

The averages were: ewes with lambs, 14, £3,030; pedigree lambs, 22, £2,252.72; and empty ewe hoggs, five, £3,003.