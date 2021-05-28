High demand expected for grain storage facilities

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Grain stores at Errol, Tranent, Melrose and Morpeth are about to be launched on the market by Savills following the collapse of Scottish grain merchant Alexander Inglis & Son Ltd.

Savills agent, Luke French said the stores would be offered for sale either as a portfolio or in four separate lots and sales particulars would be available “within a week or so”.

He said: “This is a rare opportunity to purchase well-equipped and extensive grain storage facilities across four strategic locations.

“The intention is to complete a sale prior to this harvest to enable a purchaser(s) to continue to service this important and valuable sector.

“Given the level of demand and harvest fast approaching, an early closing date is anticipated.”

Administration

The stores were operated by Tranent-based Alexander Inglis and Son Ltd until the company entered administration earlier this month. Business advisory firm FRP‘s partners Tom MacLennan and Chad Griffin were appointed joint administrators.

FRP said the business had been suffering from weaker trading in recent months following a poor harvest in 2020 and contraction in demand from its customers as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.