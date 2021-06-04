Cereal growers urged to check assurance rules

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Scottish Quality Crops (SQC), the cereals assurance body, has reminded growers that all sprayers must have an up-to-date test certificate.

SQC says recent farm audits have revealed some farmers are confused by the current testing regulations which require new, trailed, mounted and self-propelled sprayers to be tested by a qualified test centre before they are five years old.

All older sprayers must be tested at least every three years, and daily, weekly and annual checks must also be undertaken and logged by the operator.

SQC points out that growers who don’t hold these up-to-date test certificates will be in breach of regulations and risk being issued with a non-conformance report.

The assurance body also reminds farmers that all sprayer operators must demonstrate competence by undergoing annual training, and advises farmers to get in touch with SQC or Ringlink as soon as possible if a training course is required.

SQC’s executive director, Alistair Ewan, said it was imperative moisture meters were checked and calibrated ahead of harvest by sending meters to approved moisture meter clinic or the manufacturer, or by requesting a buyer agent organises a check or supplies a calibrated sample.