Arable Scotland event to return online for a second year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Alternative crops and the drive to reach net-zero are among the topics up for discussion at this year’s Arable Scotland event.

The event which takes place online on Tuesday June 29, is run by a consortium of agricultural bodies including the James Hutton Institute, Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC), and the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The event will comprise a series of webinars to address the challenges facing the sector – these include Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, market uncertainty and extreme weather conditions.

The webinars include a session on alternative markets and new crops which are currently being trialled in Scotland, while another session will look at the future direction of integrated pest management (IPM) against the backdrop of the industry losing access to a number of pesticides.

We're just three weeks away from #ArableScotland 2021! The premier event for the Scottish arable industry returns on 29th June with a virtual programme on #markets, #IPM, #sustainability and #netzero. Book here: https://t.co/e9TC23C2TF and more info at https://t.co/TlrB0cnIvk pic.twitter.com/ylFkaEmXoC — Arable Scotland (@ArableScotland) June 8, 2021

Another webinar will look at sustainability in both arable and grassland pasture systems, while the final webinar will look at the drive to meet net-zero with an overview of the tools available for farm-scale carbon accounting and the potential of future technologies.

“Focusing on the topics of alternative markets and new cash crops, integrated pest management, sustainable crop rotations and reaching net-zero, the online programme will share the latest research and technical information and offer analysis from industry experts,” said event organisers.

“In addition to the live webinar sessions held throughout the day the Arable Scotland website will feature a wealth of information and technical documents supplied by a range of organisations closely connected to the arable farming industry in Scotland.”

More information about the event, which is free to participate in, is available online at https://hopin.com/events/arable-scotland