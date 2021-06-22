Aberdeenshire cattle breeder named SAYFC Young Farmer of the Year

An Aberdeenshire cattle breeder has been crowned Young Farmer of the Year by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC).

Tom Bruce, who breeds Simmental cattle at Tillyeve, Udny, and is a member of Udny JAC, was awarded the title at a final for the 2020 award, which was delayed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

After landing his place in the finals, Mr Bruce competed against five other young farmers from across Scotland at the Royal Highland Showcase – a live-streamed event held in place of the Royal Highland Show at Ingliston near Edinburgh.

Each of the finalists were interviewed and quizzed on a business plan they had produced for the contest, before having their practical skills put to the test through a series of tasks including preparing a tup, constructing a self-locking yoke, and calibrating a tractor and plough.

The finalists were also asked to take part in a promotional video shoot to sell a steak, and an ATV driving course.

Highest achievement

Mr Bruce, who was busy judging Simmental cattle at the Showcase before taking part in the Young Farmer of the Year finals, said the award was his highest achievement in SAYFC to date.

“I was placed 3rd in the 2019 final and delighted to have qualified again in 2020, so absolutely thrilled to have returned for this final and win the Young Farmer of the Year award,” said Mr Bruce.

The other finalists in the competition were: Jack Young from Carluke YFC; Andrew Taylor from Crossroads YFC; Alasdair Morrison from Lanark YFC; Alan Lindsay from Bathgate JAC; and David Campbell from Beith YFC.

John Yuille from one of the competition’s sponsors, ATV Services, said: “After the postponement of last year’s final it is great to be back.

“We firmly believe in supporting those who support ourselves and can think of not better way of doing that than working with SAYFC and sponsoring this fantastic competition, celebrating the bright future of Scottish agriculture.”

The other main sponsors for the contest were Royal Bank of Scotland, Galbraith and the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland.