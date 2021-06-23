Scottish Agricultural Show 2021: Trio of judges announced for sheep section

A trio of breeders from across Scotland have been selected to judge the sheep section at this year’s Scottish Agricultural Show.

The free event, which takes place online on Saturday July 31, is hosted by The Courier and The Press & Journal in partnership with the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) and main sponsor EQ Accountants.

Breeders and riders will be given the opportunity to win a coveted show rosette in a range of competitions for cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

The sheep section is sponsored by Samaritans Scotland and the charity’s deputy regional director, Elaine Mottram, said: “Sponsorship of the sheep section again is a great opportunity to let everyone know Samaritans is available 24/7.

“So many farming challenges still exist – Covid, Brexit, the weather. Whatever is on your mind, call us, we will listen, free on 116123.”

Judges

The sheep section includes seven classes – Blackface, Suffolk, Texel, Beltex, Bluefaced Leicester, commercial, and any other breed – and a trio of judges will be responsible for choosing the cream of the crop amongst the entries.

The Texel, Beltex, commercial and any other breed sections will be judged by Lanarkshire Texel breeder and graduate surveyor at Davidson and Robertson, Amy Laird.

She said: “I would like to see animals carrying themselves on a sound set of feet and legs as with any breed. I would also like each animal to catch my eye so they must show vigour and life when parading.”

The Suffolk section will be judged by well-known breeder Pat Machray, who runs the Middlemuir flock with his family at Daviot near Inverurie.

He is a former chairman and chief executive of north-east farmers’ co-operative ANM Group and vice-chairman of economic development agency Opportunity North East.

Lastly, the Blackface and Bluefaced Leicester sections will be judged by Peeblesshire farmer Emma Campbell.

Ms Campbell, who runs 1,800 ewes, 180 suckler cattle and 64,000 free-range hens with her family, said: “I will be looking for the sheep forward to be correct and well balanced along with plenty of character.”

How to enter

Details on how to enter are on the show website at www.scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk

Each submission requires a video to be filmed and uploaded on to YouTube – full details of how to do this are on our website – and a £5 donation via JustGiving in support of RHET.

Entries are open until midnight on June 27.