Hunt on to find best diversified farm in Scotland

The hunt is on to find the best diversified farm in Scotland for a new award being run by AgriScot.

The farm business event, which takes place on November 17, is seeking applications for its new Diversified Farm of the Year award.

Sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland, and facilitated by SAC Consulting, the award aims to celebrate excellence in a diversified farm-based enterprise, whether it be one with tourism, retail, renewable energy, or any other diversified elements.

“Across Scotland many farm businesses have successfully diversified to create new on-farm enterprises and income streams,” said SAC Consulting sector manager, Ceri Ritchie.

“This award is the opportunity to showcase this forward thinking and innovation, and to be an ambassador for Scottish farming.”

She said the latest results from the Scottish Farm Business Survey highlighted the importance of diversification to farm incomes.

Income boost

Sascha Grierson, who is a senior project manager at SAC Consulting for the Scottish Farm Business Survey, said diversification had a bright impact on farm profitability.

Ms Grierson said: “Farms that diversify show a doubling of their farm business income with often fairly straightforward diversifications that do not require large amounts of capital.

“Diversification has the potential for farmers to generate new income streams and provide a sustainable future for their farming business.”

Royal Bank of Scotland’s director for agriculture, Roddy McLean, encouraged entries for the new award.

He said: “The Scottish agriculture sector has experienced some of the most testing periods in its history, but these challenges have brought into sharp focus the crucial role that AgriScot plays in bringing the industry together.

“The recent challenges have also shown how important diversification can be in keeping a farming business healthy.”

He added: “This is an opportunity to showcase the talent that our industry has to offer and will hopefully inspire others to consider what they might do in the future.”

An application form for the award is available online at sruc.ac.uk/agriscot-dfya and the deadline to apply is 5pm on September 20.