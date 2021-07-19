Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Farming

HRN Tractors enjoys profits boost despite ‘difficult trading conditions’

By Gemma Mackie
July 19, 2021, 11:45 am
HRN Tractors took on the Kubota franchise in October last year.
Scottish farm machinery dealer HRN Tractors enjoyed a 99% boost in profits last year despite “difficult trading conditions”.

The Insch-headquartered company, which specialises in Kubota machinery, posted pre-tax profits of £687,086 in the year to September 30, 2020. This is up from a pre-tax profit of £344,880 the year before.

The accounts, filed with Companies House, also show an 8.6% reduction in turnover to £31.7 million, from £34.7m previously.

In his report accompanying the accounts, managing director Neil Barclay said: “The company’s trading performance during the year was consistent with the director’s expectations given the difficult trading conditions in the industry.”

He said although turnover had decreased, the company’s margins had remained consistent at 13.5% – this compares to 13.8% the year before.

“The principal risks and uncertainties of the business currently centre around the impact of Brexit on stock availability and pricing,” added Mr Barclay.

“The company’s balance sheet remains strong and plans are in place to reduce stock levels and improve working capital.

“The continued investment in cost management and efficiencies should ensure that the company maintains and continues to improve its performance and customer service levels going forward.”

Franchise change

The accounts make reference to a change in the company’s main franchise in October last year – a move away from John Deere to Kubota.

Mr Barclay said: “Opportunities for growth gives the director confidence that the company is well placed to continue its strong position going forward.”

He said the company, which employed an average of 93 staff during the year, had been relatively unaffected by the Covid-19 crisis and it had continued to trade, with appropriate measures in place, during the pandemic.

HRN also runs depots at Turriff, Kinloss, Muir of Ord, Caithness, and Balbeggie in Perthshire. Its other franchises include Kverneland, Merlo, Bunning and Bailey.

