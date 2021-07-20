Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 21st 2021
Farming

Fort William farmer appointed Crofting Commission convener

By Gemma Mackie
July 20, 2021, 5:00 pm
Malcolm Mathieson is the new Crofting Commission convener.
Fort William farmer Malcolm Mathieson has been appointed convener of the Crofting Commission.

Mr Mathieson, who is an accountant and a partner in the 1,800-acre Moy Farm hill farm enterprise near Fort William, has been appointed following the resignation of Rod Mackenzie from the post of convener.

He said he was disappointed that Mr Mackenzie had resigned but he planned to progress the work his predecessor had achieved in the past four years.

“Like all organisations, the past 12 months have been difficult with very little access to Great Glen House and staff having to adjust to home working,” said Mr Mathieson, who was vice-chairman of the Crofting Commission’s audit and finance committee prior to taking on the convener role.

“This has brought about challenges to the Commission, but our staff have risen to that challenge and there are some exciting projects currently being undertaken which will continue to improve our operating performance over the next nine months.”

Crofting Commission chief executive officer, Bill Barron, welcomed the new appointment and said: “The management and staff of the Commission were disappointed that Rod decided to leave the post of Convener but are delighted that continuity has been achieved by Malcolm being appointed as his replacement.

“We look forward to working with Malcolm in driving forward the continuing progress of the Commission.”

