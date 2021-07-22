Kinross Show gets green light to go ahead as planned in August

Kinross Show will go ahead as planned in August making it one of the first in-person agricultural events to take place since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Kinrossshire Agricultural Society has been granted an event licence from Perth and Kinross Council to host the agricultural show on Saturday August 14 at RSPB Loch Leven reserve, near Kinross.

Society president, Harold Greer, said this year’s show will take place as a predominantly open-air event.

“This year more than ever we look forward to welcoming exhibitors and visitors back to Kinross Show,” said Mr Greer.

“We formed a Covid team a few months ago and the group has worked tirelessly to interpret the rules and keep up with the ever-changing regulations.”

He added: “The team recently achieved ‘We’re Good To Go’ accreditation for the event and I’m delighted Kinross Show can go ahead and enable our local community and visitors from further afield to come together safely and enjoy a fantastic day out.”

The original show format has been retained for next month’s event but the layout of the show has been adapted to use as much outdoor space as possible.

“The main ring will remain the focal point with a one-way system in operation guiding visitors from the entrance gate in a safe flow round the show ground,” said Mr Greer.

“There will be sanitiser points at key locations and additional staff have also been employed to clean public areas. The measures mean that spectators will be able to safely view the events in the main ring, which in a change to previous years, will showcase the dairy judging.”

He said judges are in place for the livestock and horse competitions, which are open for entries until Monday August 2, and a vintage tractor display and dog show will also take place on the day.

“Extra space has been allocated between the trade stands and the arts and crafts traders will operate in an outdoor zone alongside a farmers market, which will see artisan food producers and local farmers trade at the show for the first time,” added Mr Greer.

Tickets for the show are available to buy online at kinross-show.co.uk from Monday July 26.

Entrance will be by ticket only and track and trace information will be collected at point of sale, while temperature checks will also be carried out at entrance gates.