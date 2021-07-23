Fyvie farmers win Turriff Show 2021 cereal growing contest

A Fyvie farming business has been crowned cream of the crop in this year’s Turriff Show cereal growing competition.

Although this year’s show was cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, Turriff Show was still able to hold the annual contest for growers.

Sponsored by Scotgrain Agriculture Limited, the competition attracted 56 entries from farmers across the north-east.

This year’s competition included a new section for spring oats and entries were judged by BASF agronomy manager Scott Milne.

He awarded his overall champion title to the leader from the spring barley section – a block of Laureate from the Horn family at Parkburn, Fyvie.

The other results are as follows:

Winter barley: 1 – Brian Pirie, Castle of Auchry, Cuminestown – Kingston; 2 – A J Duncan, Muirden Farm, Turriff – Rafaela; 3 – David Cruickshank, Logie Newton, Huntly – Kingsbarn.

Spring barley: 1 – A & C Horn, Parkburn, Fyvie – Laureate; 2 – Stuart Norrie, Cairnhill, Turriff – Laureate; 3 – David Cruickshank, Logie Newton, Huntly – Laureate.

Winter wheat: 1 – Scott Campbell, Kirkton, Kinellar – Lilli; 2 – Alexander J Norrie, Woodside of Wrae, Turriff – Colosseum; 3 – K P Duncan, North Sandlaw, Banff – Insitor.

Spring oats: 1 – S W Towler, Balgreen, King Edward – Canyon; 2 – John Cowie, North Auchinnina, Fortrie, Turriff – Canyon; 3 – Eric F Mutch & Son, Burnside of Whitefield, Forglen, Banff – Canyon.