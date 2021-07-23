Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 24th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Fyvie farmers win Turriff Show 2021 cereal growing contest

By Gemma Mackie
July 23, 2021, 5:00 pm
Charlie and Murray Horn in their winning crop of Laureate spring barley.
A Fyvie farming business has been crowned cream of the crop in this year’s Turriff Show cereal growing competition.

Although this year’s show was cancelled due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions, Turriff Show was still able to hold the annual contest for growers.

Sponsored by Scotgrain Agriculture Limited, the competition attracted 56 entries from farmers across the north-east.

This year’s competition included a new section for spring oats and entries were judged by BASF agronomy manager Scott Milne.

He awarded his overall champion title to the leader from the spring barley section – a block of Laureate from the Horn family at Parkburn, Fyvie.

The other results are as follows:

Winter barley: 1 – Brian Pirie, Castle of Auchry, Cuminestown – Kingston; 2 – A J Duncan, Muirden Farm, Turriff – Rafaela; 3 – David Cruickshank, Logie Newton, Huntly – Kingsbarn.

Spring barley: 1 – A & C Horn, Parkburn, Fyvie – Laureate; 2 – Stuart Norrie, Cairnhill, Turriff – Laureate; 3 – David Cruickshank, Logie Newton, Huntly – Laureate.

Winter wheat: 1 – Scott Campbell, Kirkton, Kinellar – Lilli; 2 – Alexander J Norrie, Woodside of Wrae, Turriff – Colosseum; 3 – K P Duncan, North Sandlaw, Banff – Insitor.

Spring oats: 1 – S W Towler, Balgreen, King Edward – Canyon; 2 – John Cowie, North Auchinnina, Fortrie, Turriff – Canyon; 3 – Eric F Mutch & Son, Burnside of Whitefield, Forglen, Banff –  Canyon.

