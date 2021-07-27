Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Strichen JAC wins inaugural award in memory of Turriff young farmer

By Gemma Mackie
July 27, 2021, 5:00 pm
From left - Melissa Buchan, Grant Smith, Annette Rennie, Andrew Rennie, Annabel Rennie and Jake Rennie with the Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl.
Strichen JAC reigned supreme at the annual Grampian Rally of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

The club landed the inaugural Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl – a new trophy introduced in memory of former Turriff & District JAC member Caroline Rennie who died in a farm accident earlier this year.

The rally, held at Echt Show Park, attracted entries from 16 Young Farmers clubs across the north-east for a day of competitions including stockjudging, construction, field contest, sports, and arts and crafts.

“It was fantastic to see members back together again competing at the rally,” said SAYFC north region chairman, Murray Stephen.

“This year also saw the presentation of a new overall trophy dedicated to the memory of Caroline Rennie, who was tragically taken from us earlier this year.

The new trophy has been created in memory of Caroline Rennie.

“As a member of Turriff & District JAC, the rally was the highlight of her Young Farmer calendar. I am incredibly grateful to her parents, Andrew and Annette, and sister Annabel for gifting The Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl –  a beautiful trophy that means a lot to not only her family, but to her many friends within SAYFC.”

Strichen JAC landed the overall rally championship title with a score of 110 points, while second place when to Vale of Alford JAC with 87 points and joint third place went to Echt YFC and Garioch JAC with 68.5 points.

The Turriff JAC Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best small club was also won by Strichen YFC, followed by Echt and Garioch.

Other prizes awarded on the day included: the team stockjudging award to Inverurie JAC’s team of Shona Marshall, Martyn Thompson and Scott Dey; the best individual stockjudging competitor prize to Melissa Buchan from Strichen JAC; and the tug of war mens and ladies prizes to East Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, the prize for the best exhibit in the floral art section went to Jenna Ross from Strichen JAC, the prize for the club with the most points in club display went to Mid Deeside JAC, and Vale of Alford JAC won the award for the club with the most points in the industrial section.

The other awards were: construction competition winning cup to New Deer JAC; ropemaking awards to Strichen JAC; award for club with the most points in field contests to Turriff & District JAC; five-a-side football and netball awards to Echt YFC; the prize for the club with the most points in the sports section to Strichen JAC; and the prize for the club whose members participate most in the rally to Echt YFC.

