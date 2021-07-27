Strichen JAC wins inaugural award in memory of Turriff young farmer

Strichen JAC reigned supreme at the annual Grampian Rally of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC).

The club landed the inaugural Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl – a new trophy introduced in memory of former Turriff & District JAC member Caroline Rennie who died in a farm accident earlier this year.

The rally, held at Echt Show Park, attracted entries from 16 Young Farmers clubs across the north-east for a day of competitions including stockjudging, construction, field contest, sports, and arts and crafts.

“It was fantastic to see members back together again competing at the rally,” said SAYFC north region chairman, Murray Stephen.

“This year also saw the presentation of a new overall trophy dedicated to the memory of Caroline Rennie, who was tragically taken from us earlier this year.

“As a member of Turriff & District JAC, the rally was the highlight of her Young Farmer calendar. I am incredibly grateful to her parents, Andrew and Annette, and sister Annabel for gifting The Caroline Rennie Commemorative Rose Bowl – a beautiful trophy that means a lot to not only her family, but to her many friends within SAYFC.”

Strichen JAC landed the overall rally championship title with a score of 110 points, while second place when to Vale of Alford JAC with 87 points and joint third place went to Echt YFC and Garioch JAC with 68.5 points.

The Turriff JAC Perpetual Challenge Trophy for the best small club was also won by Strichen YFC, followed by Echt and Garioch.

Other prizes awarded on the day included: the team stockjudging award to Inverurie JAC’s team of Shona Marshall, Martyn Thompson and Scott Dey; the best individual stockjudging competitor prize to Melissa Buchan from Strichen JAC; and the tug of war mens and ladies prizes to East Aberdeenshire.

Meanwhile, the prize for the best exhibit in the floral art section went to Jenna Ross from Strichen JAC, the prize for the club with the most points in club display went to Mid Deeside JAC, and Vale of Alford JAC won the award for the club with the most points in the industrial section.

The other awards were: construction competition winning cup to New Deer JAC; ropemaking awards to Strichen JAC; award for club with the most points in field contests to Turriff & District JAC; five-a-side football and netball awards to Echt YFC; the prize for the club with the most points in the sports section to Strichen JAC; and the prize for the club whose members participate most in the rally to Echt YFC.