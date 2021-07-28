Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, July 28th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Horticulture and potato growers propose research agency to replace AHDB

By Gemma Mackie
July 28, 2021, 11:45 am
The group has put forward proposals for a new organisations for the horticulture and potato sectors.
A group of horticulture and potato growers has proposed the creation of a grower-managed research agency to replace the work done for their sectors by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

The Growers’ Better Levy Group (GBLG) – a voluntary group of 36 horticulture and potato business leaders – is calling for a collaborative approach to innovation, research and development, and knowledge exchange.

It follows votes earlier this year to abolish the statutory levies paid to AHDB for the horticulture and potato sectors – 66.4% of potato businesses voted to stop their levy, while 61% of horticulture business backed ending theirs.

The GBLG is now calling on the UK Government to support its proposals for a grower-managed research agency to replace AHDB, following a meeting with UK Farming Minister Victoria Prentis.

“We want to see the green light, and Defra’s support for, an independent, grower-managed research agency funded by an investment levy,” said GBLG chairman Phil Pearson, who is group development director at tomato growing company APS Group.

“The Agency would emulate models that already exist in both New Zealand and Australia.

Growers’ Better Levy Group chairman Phil Pearson.

“The research and development would be directed by an elected, independent board of representative growers who would decide on research priorities and projects, in consultation with the wider industry, including businesses and grower associations.”

In its proposals, the group says the continuation of a small statutory levy is necessary to fund critical work in the sectors, and a larger voluntary investment levy will be needed for agreed programmes of work which will be voted on by growers on a regular basis.

It says voluntary funds within specific crop sectors will be raised for the whole sector to fund joint projects, or raised on an individual crop basis for specific crop projects.

The group also proposes the creation of crop specific investment funds to help it access investment funding, and for tax relief and match funding from Defra to be made available.

It says all future research and development work must be competitively tendered for, and the overhead costs of the proposed body should not exceed 15% of the levies paid.

GBLG member and ornamental grower, Martin Emmett, said the group was a consortium of concerned levy payers, and not a democratically-elected board.

He said: “We feel that our proposed way forward on how research and development is conducted for the industry is the right approach and has the support of all 36 businesses involved, as well as a number of research organisations and grower groups.”

More information about the Growers’ Better Levy Group is online at britishgrowers.org/growersbetterlevygroup

Farm levy body AHDB to axe up to 140 jobs as it winds down its potato and horticulture operations

