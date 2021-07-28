Scottish Agricultural Show 2021: Cast your votes in the public contests now

There is still time left to cast your vote in the baking, pets and vintage vehicle competitions at this year’s Scottish Agricultural Show.

The free online event, which takes place on Saturday, is hosted by The Courier and The Press & Journal in partnership with the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

Breeders and riders have entered their cattle, sheep, goats and horses for judging, and votes are now being cast by the public for a trio of competitions.

The baking competition, sponsored by Hamlyns of Scotland, tasked budding chefs and bakers with sharing recipes of mouth-watering sweet or savoury bakes using porridge oats or oatmeal as a main ingredient.

Meanwhile, entrants to the vintage vehicle competition – sponsored by Western Toyota – were asked to submit pictures of their car, engine, tractor, motorbike or caravan that is at least 20 years.

And entrants to the Pet’s Got Talent competition, sponsored by Harmony Coach Holidays, were asked to submit short videos of their pets performing their most impressive tricks.

Members of the public are now asked to go online and vote for their winner in each contest by visiting the show’s website at www.scottishagriculturalshow.co.uk

Voting for the competitions closes at noon on Saturday and the winners will be revealed later that day along with the winners in the livestock and horse sections.

Graeme Davidson from the show’s main sponsors, EQ Accountants, encouraged people to go online and participate in the virtual show at the weekend.

He said: “Rural businesses always thrive on the interaction between people and therefore we are delighted to have the opportunity to support an event which does that when the agricultural community needs it more than ever.”

Saturday’s virtual event, which also features trade stands and a training and skills area, kicks off at 9.30am.