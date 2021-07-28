Thainstone Spectacular show and sale to return as in-person event for 2021

The popular Thainstone Spectacular show and sale of calves with future show potential will return as an in-person event next month.

The event, organised by Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) at its base at Thainstone near Inverurie, was held online last year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

ANM said this year’s show will take place as an in-person event on Friday August 20 with sponsorship from law firm Blackadders.

The company said current Covid-19 rules mean exhibitors will be allowed back into the exchange hall to parade their animals in front of prospective buyers at the pre-sale show.

Their entries will be judged by commercial cattle showman James May, who hails from Bromsgrove, Worcester.

“The Spectacular show and sale is one of our highlights of the year at Thainstone, attracting tremendous stock bred in Scotland,” said ANM head of livestock, John Angus.

“After a difficult period of no shows, we are hopeful that this will be our first one to kick off the show buzz again, giving enthusiasts the chance to get back into the ring again and buyers the opportunity to purchase top-quality calves with future show potential.”

Blackadders partner Ellen Eunson, from the company’s rural land and business team, said: “We are delighted the Spectacular is back and we are pleased to once again sponsor this great event which helps provide an opportunity for breeders to show their high-quality cattle and for buyers to buy the very best.

“It is very important to us to give back and support the local farming sector. We very much look forward to seeing everyone again at this year’s show.”

Last year’s online sale attracted interest from more than 50 bidders from across the UK with a top price of £5,350 paid for an entry from the Robertson family at Newton of Logierait, Pitlochry.

The Robertsons are regular consigners and they topped the sale with a 12-month-old Limousin cross heifer, which sold to Messrs Davenney, Sixmilebridge, Northern Ireland.

ANM is now accepting entries for this year’s show and sale. More details are online at www.anmarts.co.uk and the deadline to apply is Friday August 6.