Love Lamb Week 2021: Focus on sustainability of British sheep farming

The sustainability of British sheep farming will be highlighted as part of this year’s Love Lamb Week campaign.

The week-long celebration of British lamb, which runs on September 1-7, is backed by industry bodies including Quality Meat Scotland, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the National Sheep Association.

It was launched in 2015 by the late Rachel Lumley – a Cumbrian sheep farmer who said she wanted lamb to get the attention it deserves.

This year’s campaign will focus on telling consumers how good lamb tastes, while reassuring them of the sustainability of UK sheep production and the role sheep farmers and crofters play in maintaining the country’s unique landscape.

AHDB has developed a range of promotional material for everyone in the supply chain – from farmers to chefs, butchers and retailers – to use to celebrate lamb’s qualities on the plate and in the field.

“British farmers understand managing their livestock in a considered and sustainable way is a key responsibility – which they continue to embrace,” said AHDB strategy director for beef and lamb, Rebecca Miah.

“They are doing this with progress made in recent years in areas such as grassland management and genetics.”

She added: “Through the Love Lamb Week campaign, the sheep sector can shine a light on the journey to deliver prime lamb cuts to consumers the length and breadth of the country. The best people, delivering the best produce.”

Ms Miah said this year’s Love Lamb Week campaign would introduce the next stage of AHDB’s We Eat Balance campaign.

Launched earlier this year, the campaign encouraged British shoppers to continue eating meat and dairy produce.

Ms Miah said it resulted in a 4% shift in the number of consumers who believe red meat, including lamb, is naturally produced.

More information on the campaign will be available shortly on ahdb.org.uk/lovelambweek.