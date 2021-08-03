New agricultural training centre to be developed at Laurencekirk

A new training centre for agricultural, horticultural and construction workers is being established by Ringlink Services at Laurencekirk.

The sister company to Ringlink Scotland already provides training for around 8000-9000 people every year, with more than 100 courses and online training events including health and safety, first aid, forklift operation, pesticides, chainsaw operation and ATVs.

Training manager Peter Wood said the company had a strong network of professional trainers and assessors who have expertise in delivering a range of legislative and practical short courses.

The new centre will host a more extensive range of courses including construction-based training such as new roads and street works, crane operation, excavation and dumpers.

The new site will operate alongside the existing facility, and it will be available for schools and colleges to give students a taster of the various industry sectors and learn about the range of career opportunities that are available.

In future chainsaw and utility arboriculture training will be accommodated in a purpose-built workshop, and to encourage the next generation of workers the company is investing in a simulator for both agricultural and construction training.

Ringlink Services said the requirement to train and develop the workforce had seldom been as important as it is now.

Mr Wood said: “As the agricultural sector looks to the future, there must be a greater focus on continuous learning so that businesses not only survive, but thrive.

“Given the location of the new centre, just off the A90 between Dundee and Aberdeen and with a mainline train station the new facility is well located to attract businesses and trainees from the entire north east of Scotland and beyond.”