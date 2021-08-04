Banffshire farmer wins NFU Scotland unsung hero award

Banffshire farmer Gordon McKilligan is this year’s recipient of the NFU Scotland (NFUS) north-east region unsung hero award.

Mr McKilligan, who farms at Headtown of Ord Farm near Cornhill, was given the award in recognition of his work representing the union’s members regionally and nationally over a number of years.

The award, which recognises a north-east NFUS member for their achievements and hard work on behalf of fellow farmers, is normally presented at the Turriff Show.

However, this year’s award was presented at a special social evening at United Auctions’ Huntly Mart, due to Turriff Show being cancelled as a result of Covid-19 restrictions.

Presenting the award, NFUS president Martin Kennedy said: “Gordon thoroughly deserves the unsung hero award as his commitment to the industry and the membership is 100%.

“He puts in the time and effort to fastidiously study relevant legislation right down to the finest detail. He communicates the implications with fellow north-east farmers and lays out the challenges and problems in discussions with fellow committee representatives from other regions of Scotland and our head office team.”

He said Gordon – who has been involved with various NFUS committees including livestock, less favoured areas, environment, and combinable crops – was someone who always made it his business to source answers and solutions to industry concerns or problems.

“He has worked tirelessly on behalf of his fellow members and is a very worthy recipient of this prestigious award,” added Mr Kennedy.

NFUS north-east chairman, Alan Simpson, said: “The time and effort which Gordon invests in complex legal and technical matters is massive and we, as a region, are indebted to him for his commitment and tenacity over many years.”

Mr McKilligan was given an Angela Davidson print of a Simmental bull with a tribute which read: “Thank you for all your enthusiasm; sterling work; deep thinking and commitment in analysing, understanding and interpreting challenging policy documents for the benefit of our Agricultural Industry. You deserve this recognition, Gordon. Well done!”

The social event at Huntly Mart included a raffle and auction in aid of rural charity RSABI, with £4,195 raised for the organisation.