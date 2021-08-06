Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 7th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Moray education officer recognised for efforts teaching kids about farming

By Gemma Mackie
August 6, 2021, 6:00 am
RNCI director Martin Birse and RNCI development officer Alison Johnston giving Maxine Garson, centre, the charity's John Telfer Trophy.
RNCI director Martin Birse and RNCI development officer Alison Johnston giving Maxine Garson, centre, the charity's John Telfer Trophy.

A Moray education officer has been recognised for her efforts to teach children about food and farming.

Moray Council education support officer, Maxine Garson, is this year’s recipient of the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI) John Telfer Trophy.

RNCI – a charity which strives to help children and their teachers in the north-east of Scotland develop a greater understanding of farming, food production and the countryside – presents the award every year to an organisation or individual who has helped it with its work.

The charity praised Ms Garson, who joined Moray Council in 2016, for working to develop the council’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills policies and her affinity with agriculture and countryside careers.

“Maxine has always gone above and beyond to involve the RNCI in some amazing projects in Moray,” said RNCI project manager, Alison Johnston.

“From the RAF STEM event in 2019, which saw us welcome over 1,200 children to tell all about STEM, food and farming, along with the Grow Your Future event at Dipple we have seen Maxine’s dedication to raising countryside awareness in Moray, which makes our job so much easier.”

Commenting on her award win, Ms Garson said: “I grew up on a farm in Orkney so I know first-hand how rewarding working in the countryside can be and the sheer amount of skills required to keep our rural industries going.

“I’m flattered to be given this recognition from the RNCI and accept the John Telfer Trophy on behalf of all my colleagues involved with Moray Skills Pathways, who are a great team and so passionate about giving our young people in Moray the best opportunities we can.

“It’s a nice way to end my time with Moray Council and I thank all the organisations and businesses who have supported the work I’ve enjoyed doing for the last five years.”

Farming charity launches veg growing project for almost 10,000 north primary kids

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]