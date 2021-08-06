Moray education officer recognised for efforts teaching kids about farming

A Moray education officer has been recognised for her efforts to teach children about food and farming.

Moray Council education support officer, Maxine Garson, is this year’s recipient of the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative (RNCI) John Telfer Trophy.

RNCI – a charity which strives to help children and their teachers in the north-east of Scotland develop a greater understanding of farming, food production and the countryside – presents the award every year to an organisation or individual who has helped it with its work.

The charity praised Ms Garson, who joined Moray Council in 2016, for working to develop the council’s Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) skills policies and her affinity with agriculture and countryside careers.

“Maxine has always gone above and beyond to involve the RNCI in some amazing projects in Moray,” said RNCI project manager, Alison Johnston.

“From the RAF STEM event in 2019, which saw us welcome over 1,200 children to tell all about STEM, food and farming, along with the Grow Your Future event at Dipple we have seen Maxine’s dedication to raising countryside awareness in Moray, which makes our job so much easier.”

Commenting on her award win, Ms Garson said: “I grew up on a farm in Orkney so I know first-hand how rewarding working in the countryside can be and the sheer amount of skills required to keep our rural industries going.

“I’m flattered to be given this recognition from the RNCI and accept the John Telfer Trophy on behalf of all my colleagues involved with Moray Skills Pathways, who are a great team and so passionate about giving our young people in Moray the best opportunities we can.

“It’s a nice way to end my time with Moray Council and I thank all the organisations and businesses who have supported the work I’ve enjoyed doing for the last five years.”