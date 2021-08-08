David Smith: Covid tractor test delays are hampering youngsters

I, like many other farmers have in my employment, a 16-year-old apprentice, and my 17-year-old grandson helps me during his holidays.

However, in spite of having to operate under the draconian regulations of The Scottish Agricultural Wages Board , and pay them at least the full minimum wage, these employees are currently unable to work and learn efficiently, as they cannot even cross a public road with a tractor.

Now, this is absolutely essential in order for them to access most of my fields. Why is this not possible? It’s due to the fact that they must first passing a tractor driving test.

I fully endorse the tractor test regime, and always have done. Currently, however, the practical elements of these tests have been cancelled due to Covid restrictions.

I ask you – why does this need to be the case? We are all well aware that the practical test is such that examiners do not come into close contact with the learner as they stand outside the tractor cab while the apprentice remains inside.

The examiner instructs and observes from the pavement while the apprentice carries out the required manoeuvres within the tractor cab, as previously instructed.

There is even a backlog for the apprentices who need to complete their theory test, at home on their own computers – again allegedly due to Covid.

This is just another example of Government incompetence. So much for encouraging young people to find work.

Recently we were traveling along the North Deeside Road, with our Fast Trac and a low loader, in tow, when we caught up with a cyclist.

Due to the absence of long straight parts of this road and constant approaching traffic, we were unable to pass him safely, so instead of cruising along at 38mph, we were reduced to 20 mph for over seven miles, before finding a suitable opportunity to overtake.

Why are bikes not required to have mirrors, and like agricultural vehicles, pull into the side of the road if a queue of traffic begins to form behind them? Please can we have some more respect from everyone while using the busier B and C class roads?

Causing a queue of traffic to crawl along behind you does nothing to help climate change.

I am a big fan of encouraging physical exercise – it’s good for mental health too – and our own farming company encourages cycling, and walking, having built more than 5km of bridle paths through our farms.

The Methlick Cycle Club used these paths, as part of their route on their annual Cycle Challenge.

We, as a company are sponsoring Methlick Community Council’s school children’s cycle event through our farm roads on September 19. It’s open to all children under 16, with a BBQ and prize-giving at the end.

Lastly, a quick word of well-deserved congratulations to our NFU Scotland North East 2021 Unsung Hero, Gordon McKilligan from Cornhill.

Gordon works tirelessly for our agricultural industry, as well as local communities. I have often known of Gordon to be helping clear roads and help stranded motorists, before he has even managed to get his own farm tasks done.