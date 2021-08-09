Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 9th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Farm safety warning after worker falls from excavator

By Gemma Mackie
August 9, 2021, 6:00 am
HSE is urging farmers to use the right equipment when working at height.

Farmers are being reminded not to carry out work at height without the right equipment in place after an accident on a farm down south.

A North Yorkshire farming business – W Gibson & Son from Mayvill Farm, Cayton, Scarborough – has been fined for safety breaches which resulted in a farm worker falling approximately three metres from a 360-excavator vehicle.

Leeds Magistrates’ Court heard that the 31-year-old self-employed worker had been carrying out maintenance work on the gable end of a barn on the farm.

The worker was doing the work from a non-integrated work platform, or man-cage as it is also known, attached to the boom of the excavator vehicle.

The man-cage fell from the boom resulting in the worker falling and sustaining a fractured sternum, six broken ribs, a fractured bone in his back and three broken teeth.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) found the farming partnership used the man-cage with the excavator because it believed it had better reach and manoeuvrability to undertake the job of fixing the gable ends to the facias of the shed.

The partnership pleaded guilty to  breaching Section 3(1) of the Health & Safety at Work etc Act 1974, and it was fined £18,000 and ordered to pay £787.87 in costs.

HSE inspector, Chris Tilley, said the accident could easily have been avoided.

“Excavators should not be used under any circumstances for lifting people as they are primarily designed for excavating with a bucket and consequently are capable of operating speeds and movements which make them totally unsuitable for lifting people,” said Mr Tilley.

“Non-integrated work platforms should not be used for pre-planned activities such as periodic maintenance.”

He added: “This incident could so easily have been avoided by properly assessing the risk and employing suitable work at height equipment, such as the use of scaffolding or an integrated work platform, including Mobile Elevated Work Platforms (MEWPs).”

Farm Safety Week: Scottish farmers urged to think more about risk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]