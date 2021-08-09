Judges select ‘perfect’ Clydesdale as champion at virtual Perth Show

A 17-month-old Clydesdale filly was pronounced champion of champions at this year’s online Perth Show after wowing a combined array of judges.

Taking the top award was Tulloes Emily from Jim Greenhill, Tulloes Farm, Letham. She is by Arradoul Balvenie and her dam is Tulloes Lady Jane.

According to the judges she is a “perfect example of a wonderful Clydesdale” and “beautifully shown to advantage” by her handler, Louise Greenhill.

However everyone else now has the opportunity to vote for their favourite from the winners in the cattle, sheep, donkeys, horses, heavy horses and goats classes by going to the Perth Show website and choosing a winner before Saturday.

Although the event was predominantly online, long service awards were presented on the traditional South Inch showground.

Robin Hogg received his award for 50 years service on Hallyburton Estate and Alexander MacKenzie was given a certificate for 41 years service with MJ and J McLaren, Cronan, Coupar Angus.

In the virtual livestock show ring a Charolais heifer, Lourie Panache from Robert Aitken, Methven was the overall cattle champion. She was judged by Allen Drysdale and Sam Dargie who said she “oozed style, presence and breed character.”

The champion sheep was Errol breeder Robert Cockburn’s Texel ewe. Her judge, Hector Campbell said: “As soon as I saw the video of her I knew she was going to be hard to beat. ”

Ailene Carleton from Meikleour won the goat championship with pygmy goat, Aiyswood Eve, and the donkey champion was Balnuith Jacksean from Nicki Donaldson, Tealing.

In the horses classes the overall light horse champion was Brincrubin Bell, shown by Julie Webster, Abernethy.

The best standard Shetland was Addingham Darcy from Struie Stud and the best miniature was Elcho Lily from Adele Stewart.

The best Highland was Moss-side Breagh 11 from Fiona Steel.