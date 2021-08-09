Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Judges select ‘perfect’ Clydesdale as champion at virtual Perth Show

By Nancy Nicolson
August 9, 2021, 5:00 pm
JUDGES: The line up of experts who selected the top stock at the virtual Perth Show.
A 17-month-old Clydesdale filly was pronounced champion of champions at this year’s online Perth Show after wowing a combined array of judges.

Taking the top award was Tulloes Emily from Jim Greenhill, Tulloes Farm, Letham. She is by Arradoul Balvenie and her dam is Tulloes Lady Jane.

According to the judges  she is a “perfect example of a wonderful Clydesdale” and “beautifully shown to advantage” by her handler, Louise Greenhill.

However everyone else now has the opportunity to vote for their favourite from the  winners in the cattle, sheep, donkeys, horses, heavy horses and goats classes by going to the Perth Show website and choosing a winner before Saturday.

Tulloes Emily was judged champion of champions at the online Perth Show.

Although the event was predominantly online, long service awards were presented on the traditional  South Inch showground.

Robin Hogg received his award for 50 years service on Hallyburton Estate and Alexander MacKenzie  was given a certificate for 41 years service with MJ and J McLaren, Cronan, Coupar Angus.

Long service certificates were presented to Robin Hogg (L) and Alexander McKenzie (R)  by show patron John MacGregor (centre).

In the virtual livestock show ring a Charolais heifer, Lourie Panache  from  Robert Aitken, Methven was the overall cattle champion. She was  judged by Allen Drysdale and Sam Dargie who said she “oozed style, presence and breed character.”

The champion sheep was Errol breeder Robert Cockburn’s Texel ewe. Her judge, Hector Campbell said: “As soon as I saw the video of her I knew she was going to be hard to beat. ”

Ailene Carleton from Meikleour won the goat championship with pygmy goat,  Aiyswood Eve, and the donkey champion was  Balnuith Jacksean from Nicki Donaldson, Tealing.

In the horses classes the overall light horse champion was Brincrubin Bell, shown by Julie Webster, Abernethy.

The best standard Shetland was Addingham Darcy from Struie Stud and the best miniature was Elcho Lily from Adele Stewart.

The best Highland was Moss-side Breagh 11 from Fiona Steel.

 

 

