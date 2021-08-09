Mart team to tackle virtual Great Glen Challenge

United Auctions staff are set to follow the The Proclaimers example by uniting to walk (run and cycle) 500 miles later this month.

The team of 40 is already in training, with the aim of completing the virtual Great Glen Challenge in aid of rural charity RSABI on August 27.

Staff include yardsmen and board members and the action will take place from Stirlingshire and Huntly to Dalmally and the Western Isles.

Participants include executive PA Carolyn Murrie, admin assistant Mary MacNab and pedigree administrator Margaret Owens-Smith who will complete a 10-mile walk of the Forth Trail around Stirling.

Group sales director John Roberts will trek 10 miles around Bridge of Allan, visiting six hostelries en route and group director, Christopher Sharp will cycle a 50-mile circuit of Stirlingshire.

United Auction’s managing director George Purves said: “We’ve been working hard as a team throughout the lockdowns to keep the live sales going. We know our customers have missed the social aspect of the sales, as have we. We can’t wait to get together socially and have some fun as we work on this physical challenge and raise money for this important cause.”

Participants’ mileage will be tracked using the running app Strava with regular updates shared with customers to help with support and encouragement during the sale.

Since 2012 the RSABI’s Great Glen Challenge has raised more than £300,000 to help people struggling to cope in Scottish agriculture.

The United Auctions team can be sponsored at the marts as well as online at rsabi.enthuse.com/pf/united-auctions-990dc