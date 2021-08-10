Dutch Spotted Sheep popularity grows as new breed record set at 20,000gn

A new sheep breed record was set when a Dutch Spotted ewe went under the hammer for 20,000gn.

The imported aged ewe, which was sold as part of the Spotacular sale at McCartneys in Worcester, was put forward by Shrewsbury breeder David Roberts, who runs the Boyo flock near Kenley. She heads to Gloucestershire breeders Jonathan and Janet Corbet for their Wedderburn flock.

McCartneys pedigree auctioneer, James Amphlett, said: “This was certainly an auctioneering career highlight as this ewe caught some serious attention on the day and she flew from the second she entered the ring. Animals like that are always a pleasure to sell.”

Other leading prices included 4,000gn for a shearling ewe named Lochlad Deziree from the Parker family’s Lochlad flock based at Lochmaben, Lockerbie. By Avalanche, and out of one of the flock’s foundation ewes, she sold to Trevor Prew, Chipping Norton, Northamptonshire.

Ewe lambs topped at 2,500gn for a lamb from Tom and Louise Nash’s Merryboro flock based at Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire. Named Merryboro Elsie, she is by Merryboro Cracker and out of an imported ewe. She sold to Stirling breeder Andrew Beattie for his Carlaustan flock based near Kippen.

Ayrshire breeder David Morrison paid 2,000gn for a ewe lamb, by Ty-Gwyn Dragon, from Brian Davies, based near Haverfordwest.

Meanwhile, the Dutch Spotted Sheep UK says entries for its upcoming national sale have more than doubled on last year and the fixture has been put back a day to accommodate the extra entries.

The pre-sale show will still take place at Harrison and Hetherington’s Borderway Mart, near Carlisle, on Friday August 27, however the sale will now take place on Saturday, August 28.

The breed society said almost 500 entries are forward for the sale from 75 flocks – this is up from 212 entries at last year’s sale – showing a “huge rise” in the breed’s popularity.

Society secretary, Rachel Buckle, said: “The buzz words on the street at the moment are Dutch Spotted Sheep.”

She said society membership had increased from around 100 members two years ago to 350, and the society has been inundated with requests for females.

Society chairman Keith Harryman, who farms at Keskadale near Kewsick, said: “Over the last four years entries for this sale have doubled year on year reflecting the demand from both pedigree and commercial breeders.

“This is a breed that can produce a 40kg-plus lamb in 12 to 16 weeks off grass with no concentrates, giving a good carcase which butchers are wanting to buy more of.”

The sale includes 303 rams – including lambs, shearlings and aged rams – as well as almost 200 females, of which the majority are ewe lambs and gimmers.