Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 11th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Scottish store lambs meet ‘fantastic trade’ at opening sales of the season

By Gemma Mackie
August 10, 2021, 6:35 pm Updated: August 11, 2021, 9:40 am
Averages were up across the board at auction centres in the north of Scotland.
Averages were up across the board at auction centres in the north of Scotland.

Livestock auctioneers have reported “fantastic trade” in the opening store lamb sales of the season in the north of Scotland.

United Auctions, which runs the world famous Lairg Lamb Sales, sold 13,360 lambs at its opening sale of the season.

Donald Young, who heads up the company’s operations in the north of Scotland, said: “It was a really good, steady trade. There was the same trade from morning to night.

“There was a big crowd and people were out looking for good bunches of hill lambs; the lambs were shown in good bloom.”

He said the company sold 10,050 wether lambs to average £68.63 – up £9.34 on the year – with a top price of £86.50 paid for Cheviots from Joyce Campbell at Armadale, and £86 for Beltex crosses from Murdo Macdonald, Auchentoul Cottage, Kinbrace.

Ewe lambs averaged £89.84 for 3,310 sold – up £16.80 on the year – and a top of £220 for Black Cheviots from Sabrina and George Ross, Heatherlea Croft, and £200 for Cheviots from Joyce Campbell.

Meanwhile, Aberdeen and Northern Marts (ANM) reported an increase in averages at its first autumn store lamb sale on Monday.

Ewe lambs averaged £68.45 for 1,336, which is up £4.74 on the year, while 2,417 wether lambs averaged £64.30 – up £4.81 on the 2020 sale.

ANM said: “All lambs were actively bid for with quality sorts achieving a fantastic trade.”

Dingwall and Highland Marts also reported “good trade” at its opening store lamb sale  in Dingwall on Friday.

The sale attracted buyers from all over Scotland and the north of England, and the 10,287 lambs sold made an average price of £74.47. This is up £5.33 on the year before.

The company said: “Vendors were greeted with a good trade throughout seeing averages up on the year for lambs that weren’t quite presented in the same bloom as last year, consequently due to the indifferent weather we have been privy to this year thus far.

“Second and third draw lambs in particular received the biggest rise as purchasers aim for the golden egg that is the Spring hogg market.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal