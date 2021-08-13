Scottish breeder tops Carlisle and Northern Counties Suffolk sheep sale

Veteran Aberdeenshire breeder Jimmy Douglas topped the Carlisle and Northern Counties of England Branch show and sale of Suffolk sheep.

Averages were up across the board at the fixture, held at Harrison and Hetherington‘s Borderway Mart in Carlisle.

Mr Douglas, who runs the Cairness flock at Woodhead of Cairness near Fraserburgh, achieved the top price of 5,000gn with a January-born ram lamb.

By Cairnton Prince – which sired the 30,000gn Cairnton ram lamb at the breed’s Scottish area sale in Lanark – and out of a home-bred dam, he sold to the Moir family at Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh.

Next best at 3,000gn, selling to the Jones Family, Commins Coch, Machynlleth, Powys, was a January-born ram lamb from the Buckley family’s Sitlaw flock in Derbyshire. He is by Logiedurno Sonny Bill.

Other leading prices included 1,800gn for a December 2020-born ram lamb from John Gibb’s Cairnton flock, based at Cairnton, Techmuiry, Fraserburgh. By Mullaghboy Mustang, and out of a Cairness dam, he sold to Messrs Swanson, Thurso, Caithness.

Mr Gibb also made 1,500gn selling a ram lamb, by Cairnton Prince, to Messrs Davies, Wrexham, North Wales.

Fife breeder Ronnie Black also made 1,800gn selling a ram lamb from his Collessie flock, based at Newton of Collessie, Ladybank.

This January-born embryo-bred son of Collessie Cut Above, and out of a home-bred dam, sold to Messrs Christie & Son, Stirling.

Other leading male prices included: 1,800gn for a ram lamb by Perrinpit Game Set and Match from Pamela Lupton’s Kexbeck flock at Ripon, North Yorkshire, selling to Moir Livestock, Cairness, Fraserburgh; 1,600gn for a Sitlow ram lamb, by Logiedurno Sonny Bill, selling to Messrs Campbell, Kippen, Stirling; and 1,400gn for a shearling ram, by Stratbogie Black Magic, from Scarborough breeder Antony Glaves’ Brompton flock, selling to Moir Livestock.

Meanwhile, females topped at 1,600gn for a gimmer, by Rhaeadr Jet Set, from Pamela Lupton. She sold to Messrs Evans, Llanrhaeadr, Denbigh, Clwyd.

The next best price of 1,100gn was paid for a gimmer from Forfar breeder James Scott’s Strathview flock. An embryo-bred daughter of Spittal XL, she sold to Messrs Cross, Barnacre, Preston, Lancashire.

Averages: shearling rams, 14, £1,117.50 (+£382.50); ram lambs, 74, £912.65 (+£229.79); gimmers, 13, £884.04 (+£291.96); and ewe lambs, eight, £616.88 (+£194.78).