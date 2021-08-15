Jackal winter wheat tops Royal Northern Agricultural Society contest

A block of Jackal winter wheat was crowned cream of the crop in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) cereals growing competition.

The annual contest, which was judged by Gordon Stewart who worked for Agrii prior to retirement, attracted 61 entries from 27 farms across the north and north-east of Scotland.

The overall champion prize went to the leader from the winter wheat section – an entry of Jackal from Keith Walker at Rayne Farms, Kincairn House, Kirkton of Rayne.

Reserve overall went to the spring barley for malting section winner – a crop of Laureate from A J Duncan, Muirden Farm, Turriff.

Other prizes awarded in the contest included best entry in the winter barley section to a block of Kingsbarn from G & B Walker, Newton of Lewesk, Old Rayne.

The award for the best entry of spring oats went to a crop of Canyon from James Shepherd from Howe View, Murphiehowe, Drumoak, while the prize for the best crop of spring barley for feed went to an entry of Planet from G & B Walker at Newton of Lewesk.

A special prize for the best entry from a Less Favoured Areas (LFA) farm went to P T Hopley at Greenmoss Farms, Greenmoss, Castle Fraser, Kemnay.

Lastly, the prize for the best crop from an entrant under the age of 30 went to Adam Fowlie, from Auchrynie, Strichen. He took the award for his entry of Jackal winter wheat.