Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Monday, August 16th 2021 Show Links
Farming

Jackal winter wheat tops Royal Northern Agricultural Society contest

By Gemma Mackie
August 15, 2021, 6:00 am
An entry of wheat from Keith Walker won the contest.
An entry of wheat from Keith Walker won the contest.

A block of Jackal winter wheat was crowned cream of the crop in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) cereals growing competition.

The annual contest, which was judged by Gordon Stewart who worked for Agrii prior to retirement, attracted 61 entries from 27 farms across the north and north-east of Scotland.

The overall champion prize went to the leader from the winter wheat section – an entry of Jackal from Keith Walker at Rayne Farms, Kincairn House, Kirkton of Rayne.

Reserve overall went to the spring barley for malting section winner – a crop of Laureate from A J Duncan, Muirden Farm, Turriff.

Other prizes awarded in the contest included best entry in the winter barley section to a block of Kingsbarn from G & B Walker, Newton of Lewesk, Old Rayne.

The award for the best entry of spring oats went to a crop of Canyon from James Shepherd from Howe View, Murphiehowe, Drumoak, while the prize for the best crop of spring barley for feed went to an entry of Planet from G & B Walker at Newton of Lewesk.

A special prize for the best entry from a Less Favoured Areas (LFA) farm went to P T Hopley at Greenmoss Farms, Greenmoss, Castle Fraser, Kemnay.

Lastly, the prize for the best crop from an entrant under the age of 30 went to Adam Fowlie, from Auchrynie, Strichen. He took the award for his entry of Jackal winter wheat.

Mearns farm champion of cereals competition

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]